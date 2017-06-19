Nation, Current Affairs

Prez polls: BJP parliamentary body to meet, might reveal candidate today

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2017, 10:19 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 11:02 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting.
Amit Shah and Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Amit Shah and Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Amid much hype, the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Board, the party's highest decision making body, will meet on Monday to take a decision on its presidential nominee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting.

It is not clear whether the board will announce its candidate today as a party leader said it may authorise Shah to take a call.

The Board members will be briefed about the consultation undertaken by a three-member party committee with allies and opposition parties.

The committee members include union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who are also the members of the Board.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, bjp parliamentary board, narendra modi, amit shah, presidential polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu meet CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Presidential election in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Presidential polls: NDA candidate would file papers on June 23

Sources said the government’s refusal to give any names had made the Opposition determined to contest.
17 Jun 2017 12:46 AM
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI/File)

I am not in race for president, says Sushma Swaraj

The name that is being whispered in saffron corridor is that of Dr Narender Jadhav, a Rajya Sabha member.
18 Jun 2017 3:00 AM
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy

AIADMK to support BJP in presidential polls

On a parallel track, the BJP is understood to have sought the support of the other faction led by O. Pannerselvam.
17 Jun 2017 1:57 AM
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Presidential polls: CPI(M) sets June 20 ‘deadline’ for govt to declare candidate

Sitaram Yechury said if BJP do not decide upon the candidate then they would meet opposition parties on June 21 and declare the candidate.
17 Jun 2017 8:20 PM
Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: PTI)

Presidential polls: 2 more file nominations for top Constitutional post

In the last three days, 13 persons have filed their nominations of which six were rejected on the spot.
17 Jun 2017 6:53 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India skipper Virat Kohli’s class in post-match interview wins Pakistan fans' hearts

"I want to congratulate Pakistan, they had an amazing tournament, the way they turned things around, speak volumes for the talent they have,” said India skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

This website has already started selling iPhone 8 accessories

(Representational image)
 

OnePlus 5 spotted in TV ad during IND vs PAK final match

Leaked image of upcoming OnePlus 5 model (Photp: Android Police)
 

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq cheers for Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir asks him to cross the border

Following Pakistan’s win over against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday, Farooq tweeted, "Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan" and this did not go down well with veteran India openers Gautam Gambhir. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB's Najam Sethi manhandled at India vs Pakistan final

"I was manhandled pushed and shoved by a small group of PTI supporters. Police pulled me to safety. Overwhelming love and affection though," tweeted Najam Sethi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana kicks off Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot the Piano Player

The picture that Ayushmann Khurrana shared on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Newborn declared dead by hospital, found to be alive just before burial

Representational image (Photo: File)

GJM stir: Party marches with bodies of 2 supporters; arson in Kalimpong

Activists of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) take out a funeral procession with the bodies of their three activists who were killed Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Work in rural areas, Pranab Mukherjee tells doctors

President Pranab Mukherjee with Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejavar Math in Udupi on Sunday(Photo: KPN)

Karnataka: Struggle pays off – Sites for tribals working in Kodagu

A file photo of tribal leader Muthamma protesting atop a tree at Diddalli in Kodagu (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Ugrappa – Proposed trust vote with CM Siddaramaiah’s nod

V.S. Ugrappa, Congress MLC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham