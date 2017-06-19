Nation, Current Affairs

Presidential polls: Shiv Sena refuses blanket support to NDA

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SHRUTI GANAPATYE
Published Jun 19, 2017, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 4:34 am IST
BJP chief Amit Shah held a close-door meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence on Sunday.
BJP national president Amit Shah with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its saffron ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena could not reach a consensus on the Presidential elections and the candidates for the coveted post.

BJP chief Amit Shah held a close-door meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence on Sunday. Sources said that Mr Thackeray has refused to extend a blanket support to the BJP candidate without knowing who it is. Mr Thackeray remained firm on two names for the race — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

The closed-door meeting at Matoshree went on for an hour. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party asked the BJP to opt for a politician and not an apolitical person as its presidential candidate on a day the BJP also reached out to the TMC and the BJD over the nominee.

Tags: presidential polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

