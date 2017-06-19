Nation, Current Affairs

I-T dept seizes benami assets of Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Yadav

ANI
Published Jun 19, 2017, 9:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 9:55 pm IST
Earlier, Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh were summoned by the I-T department in connection with a 'benami' assets case.
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Misa Bharti (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Monday seized benami properties of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti, son-in-law Shailesh Kumar and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav.

Earlier the I-T department had issued two summons to Misa, but after she failed to appear, the I-T department proceeded to seize the properties which were raided in May.

On June 13, the I-T Department has summoned Shailesh Kumar, in connection with the benami assets and tax evasion case registered against him.

On June 7, the I-T department slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 against Shailesh on account of not appearing for interrogation.

The summons were issued days after the arrest of Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Agrawal, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering racket, involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

Agrawal was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers - Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.

The I-T department in its summons reportedly said it wishes to question Misa and her husband on transactions conducted by M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited.

The I-T department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs 1,000 crore by Lalu's family.

Tags: misa bharti, benami property, lalu yadav, shailesh kumar, tax evasion case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter and MP Misa Bharti. (Photo:PTI)

Misa Bharti fails to appear before IT dept, slapped with Rs 10,000 fine

The Income Tax Department issues fresh summons to Misa Bharati in connection with the benami land deals and tax evasion case.
06 Jun 2017 2:26 PM
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daugher and MP Misa Bharti. (Photo: PTI)

Benami land deal case: Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti skips IT summon for 2nd time

IT officials said it has decided to issue a second penalty show cause notice of Rs 10,000 to Bharti for non-compliance of summons.
13 Jun 2017 1:09 PM
