 LIVE !  :  Bumrah gets the early wicket that MI were looking for. (Photo: BCCI) Live| MI vs KKR: Karn Sharma takes the 4th wicket, Ishank Jaggi dismissed
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Landslide on Rishikesh-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand, 1500 tourists stranded

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Border Roads Organisation personnel are engaged in clearing the roads and it could be opened for the traffic by tomorrow afternoon.
(Photo: ANI Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Gopeshwar: Hundreds of pilgrims are feared stranded after a landslide occurred near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district blocking the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

District Collector Ashish Joshi said that BRO (Border Roads Organisation) personnel are engaged in clearing the roads and it could be opened for the traffic by tomorrow afternoon.

He also said efforts are on to provide all facilities to 1,000-1,500 pilgrims who are at Joshimath, Karnaprayag, Pipalkoti, Govindghat and Badrinath.

Tags: landslide, tourists stranded, pilgrims
Location: India, Uttarakhand

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and is all set to sizzle this year too. Here we take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya's attires through her 15-year-long journey
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
Baba Ramdev was a guest on the reality show 'Nach Baliye where he performed his yoga asanas and also got the judges on the show including Sonakshi Sinha doing them as he shot for the episode in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baba Ramdev makes Sonakshi, other stars do yoga asanas on Nach Baliye stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 spotted online briefly

Xiaomi Redmi Pro
 

This new bangle gives health tips to pregnant women in India and Bangladesh

The bangle is made of durable plastic and is water-resistant with a long-lasting battery that does not require charging throughout the duration of a pregnancy. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Apurva harassed us a lot, is only after his two minutes of fame: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani's controversy might even take the legal route and could affect the release of the film.
 

Woman lets photographer set her wedding dress on fire for ‘perfect’ photo

The video of the Chinese bride shows her photographer lighting the fire but things take a turn for the worse unlike what they expected. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Once again, Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.(Pics: AFP)
 

Molecular condoms might turn out to be the future of contraception

The next best thing after condoms (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kulbhushan Jadhav case a rare one at International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice. (Photo: ICJ)

AAP dispute: Satyendar Jain files defamation case against Kapil Mishra

Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo: PTI)

No info from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav's condition: India

An image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav being shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP/File)

Court issues production warrant for Dhinakaran for voice sample tomorrow

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

‘Not maintainable’: SC refuses hearing on Justice Karnan's plea against jail term

Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham