Ready to die for construction of Ram temple: Uma Bharti on SC verdict

New Delhi: Unfazed by apex court order that she be tried for "conspiracy" in the Babri mosque demolition case, Union minister Uma Bharti today said she is ready to sacrifice her life for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is my dream. Ready to go to prison or be hanged for India and Ram Mandir," the senior BJP leader told reporters here.

She said she will go to Ayodhya tonight and visit the makeshift temple to seek 'Ram Lalla's blessings'.

Asserting she was "proud, unapologetic" and does not repent her role in the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, Bharti said she is ready to face whatever punishments come her way as she fights for the construction of Ram temple.

The Water Resources Minister was speaking after the Supreme Court today allowed the CBI's plea seeking trail under "conspiracy" charges against BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and her in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

She dismissed the conspiracy charges. "There was no conspiracy. Everything was in the open. I took part in Ram temple campaign with pride and confidence. I had given up the post of Chief Minister for the sake of the tricolour.

"I will do whatever it takes to see the Ram temple is constructed...Ram temple will be built, koi maai ka laal use rok nahi sakta (no one has the power to stop it from being built)," Bharti said, adding she was present at the mosque site on December 6, 1992.

The Babri mosque was demolished on the day by a rampaging mob.

On the Congress party, Bharti said she will not reply to any of its allegations on the issue.

"Sonia Gandhi was at Rajiv Gandhi's home when the 1984 Sikh riots happened. Does this mean Soniaji was part of conspiracy?" she asked.