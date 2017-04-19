Nation, Current Affairs

Legalise 'Sati' first: Azam Khan's shocker on triple talaq

ANI
Published Apr 19, 2017, 8:08 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 8:11 am IST
'People maintaining silence are equally guilty,' UP CM Adityanath said while launching a book on Monday.
Former UP minister Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)
 Former UP minister Azam Khan. (Photo: PTI)

Rampur (UP): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has stoked another controversy by asking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reinstate 'sati pratha', an obsolete Hindu tradition where a widow immolated herself on her husband's pyre, before banning triple talaq in the state.

"Who is stopping him from legislating on triple talaq? But first tell me which Muslim opposed ' Sati pratha'? 'Sati pratha' is a part of the Hindu culture. Make it applicable, first," Khan told ANI.

His remark came after Adityanath said that those silent on the triple talaq issue were equally 'guilty' as the ones practising it.

"People maintaining silence are equally guilty," Adityanath said while addressing a launch of book on former prime minister Chandra Shekhar Singh.

The Chief Minister further said, "If our criminal suits and marriages are similar, then what is harm to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country."

Citing the example of Mahabharata's Draupadi's 'Cheer-haran', he said that the society would also be equally guilty if it does not utter a single word on the issue.

The fresh impetus to impose a ban on triple talaq came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly spoke against the issue.

"Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level. We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can't simply move forward on a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed," he said during the BJP National Executive Meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Tags: azam khan, triple talaq, sati, yogi adityanath, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India sends signed Virat Kohli shirt to Shahid Afridi after retirement

Shahid Afridi had retired from international cricket in February, after playing over 300 ODIs and 27 Tests. (Photo: AFP)
 

Acquittal not enough to lift ban on Sreesanth, says BCCI

The BCCI was responding to a petition filed by Sreesanth challenging the life ban imposed on him despite a Delhi court dropping charges against him on July 25, 2015. (Photo: AFP)
 

Facebook plans to make digital avatar of your friends

The company has connected the Oculus Rift to its social network through Facebook Spaces, designed to let users of its Oculus Rift VR headset hang out with avatar versions of their friends in a virtual world.
 

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife lies to him about Trump being impeached

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WhatsApp private policy: considering law on data protection, Centre tells SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

TN: Plaint against scribe for 'sitting carelessly' during anthem, 'disrespecting' it

National flag. (File photo)

Hindi may be made compulsory till class X in CBSE schools, KVs

(Representational image)

AIADMK symbol case: Court asks Delhi Police to medically examine Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (File photo)

Will offer to meet Punjab CM: Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham