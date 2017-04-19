Modi bans red beacons for central govt ministers, officials; PM, Prez, exempt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday banned central government ministers and officials from using beacons on their cars.

The ban on the red beacons, which symbolises "VIP arrogance", will be imposed on May 1.

The prime minister banned the "lal batti culture" at the meeting of the cabinet ministers on Wednesday.

The president, prime minister, vice-president, Lok Sabha speaker and the Chief Justice of India have been exempt, NDTV quoted its sources as saying.