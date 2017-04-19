Nation, Current Affairs

Modi bans red beacons for central govt ministers, officials; PM, Prez, exempt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 19, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Vice-President, Lok Sabha Speaker and the CJI have also been exempted from the ban, which will be imposed on May 1.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday banned central government ministers and officials from using beacons on their cars.

The ban on the red beacons, which symbolises "VIP arrogance", will be imposed on May 1.

The prime minister banned the "lal batti culture" at the meeting of the cabinet ministers on Wednesday.

The president, prime minister, vice-president, Lok Sabha speaker and the Chief Justice of India have been exempt, NDTV quoted its sources as saying. 

