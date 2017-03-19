Live: Controversial BJP leader Yogi Adityanath sworn in as UP CM

The ceremony held at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Lucknow saw a number of VIPs, including chief ministers of 11 states, besides BJP parliamentary board members and other dignitaries. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the 21st Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Sunday afternoon at 2:15 pm in Lucknow, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Apart from the two top leaders of the BJP, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam were also present.

In a grand show of strength, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar - all BJP CMs - also attended the ceremony.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu also graced the occasion.

The ceremony held at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Lucknow also saw many BJP parliamentary board members and other dignitaries.

Along with Adityanath, two Deputy Chief Ministers-- Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya also took oath.

43 ministers of the new UP government were also sworn in along with Adityanath and the two Deputy CMs. This included 22 Cabinet ministers, 12 Junior Ministers and 9 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge.

Earlier, the CM took stock of the preparations for the event today.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, who is also the Mayor of Lucknow, today said, "We all are karyakarta (workers) of BJP. Whatever role and responsibility will be given, we will work on it and give good governance."

After taking charge, Adityanath will hold a meeting with ministers in which some important decisions will be taken, party's "sankalp patra" (manifesto) said.

The 44-year-old priest-turned-politician will be addressing his first press conference in the evening after taking charge as the Chief Minister, BJP sources said.

Commenting on Adityanath's elevation as the Chief Minister of the most populous state, Union Minister Uma Bharti said, "Narendra Modi becoming PM and younger brother Yogi Adityanath becoming CM are the best news of 21st century."

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the swearing in ceremony and around 30,000 policemen have been stationed at the venue.

Adityanath, the controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva, was yesterday named as next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in a move by the BJP that took many by surprise.