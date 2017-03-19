 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha continue to frustrate Australia as India continue to move closer to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha frustrate Australia
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Big assault on secularism, BJP's mask is off: Oppn slams Yogi's choice as CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Mar 19, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 11:40 am IST
The BJP won a record 312 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, excluding 13 seats won by its allies.
New UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: AP)
 New UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Criticising Yogi Adityanath's selection by BJP as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Saturday said it is a "big assault" on secularism, but his party said it will act as a watchdog of people's interests.

"It is a big assault on secularism in the country. Maybe, the BJP or RSS would like to endorse their cause of Hinduism.  India is not Hinduism. Hinduism is not India.

"India is built above castes and religions and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is the very foundation of our secular society. It is the biggest assault ever done on secularism," Moily said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress Party will continue to act as a watchdog of people's interests and play a constructive role in progress of state of UP".

He also said the prerogative to choose Chief Minister is always of the ruling party. "Excessive delay in arriving at a decision as also the compulsion to create two posts of Deputy CMs reflects a bitter conflict to share spoils of power despite overwhelming majority of over 300 MLAs."

Surjewala wished the new UP government well and said, "we sincerely hope that BJP government in UP will now rise above rival claims and counter claims for share of power and concentrate upon fulfilling the promises made to people including waiving loans of farmers, reducing electricity tariff, giving cost plus 50 pc of MSP to farmers, creating jobs for UP's youth, reviving UP's industries and undertaking 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'."

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, in a tribute to the new UP chief minister, put out a poem entitled "Tribute to new CM of UP".

"BJP troll brigade obviously demented IQ deficient. What a pity that party could not find intelligent advocates for lost cause," he also tweeted.

In another tweet, former Union Minister Khurshid said, "No more pretence! Yogi Adityanath to sit where Pantji, NDT, Bahugana et al once sat. Great test PM has put BJP trolls to. Explain this."

Another former Union Minister Rajiv Shukla said, "There is a question mark on whether Yogi Adityanath will fulfil the three issues of good governance, development and taking everybody along. This will also be a challenge for him and one wonders how he will be able to deliver on these fronts. He will have to find solution."

Another Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Congratulations UP! Hello media the man you called 'fringe' is now mainstream!."

In another tweet, she said, "The New India Mr Modi spoke about, he is now putting into action with the choice of UP CM. Welcome to the new normal..."

She also said, "Also the 'vikas ka mukhauta'. The mask is truly off..bring on Shamshaan-Kabristaan, Diwali-Eid narrative".

"How the PM has chosen to interpret the UP results is shown in his selection of the new UP CM #Development. "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Actions speak louder than words(sic)," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a series of tweets, questioning Modi’s inclusive agenda.

“This is an assault on India's age-old "ganga jamuni tehzeeb" -- a fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures,” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, adding that he was ‘not surprised’ and that this is the meaning of Modi’s ‘New India’.

Tags: yogi adityanath, bjp, up elections, congress, aimim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Yogi Adityanath.

From head priest to UP: Who is Yogi Adityanath?

Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt and a five time Lok Sabha MP.
18 Mar 2017 6:57 PM

World Gallery

Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and now threatens flooding in the capital.

Floods, mudslides kill dozens in Peru amid unusually heavy rainfall
Pirates-turned-fishermen from the village of Eyl in Somalia are being targetted by illegal fishermen at sea. Monday’s hijacking of an oil tanker off Somalia’s northern coast surprised the international shipping community after several years without a pirate attack on a large commercial vessel there. (Photo: AP)

Somali fishermen consider returning to piracy citing illegal fishing trade
Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14, dropping snow and sleet across the region. A man clears the sidewalk near Madison Square Park at the foot of the Flatiron building in Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Winter Storm Stella buries northeastern US in 2 feet deep snow
Police tore down hundreds of temporary huts in the Nepalese capital where people have been living for two years since losing their homes in the 2015 earthquake.

Nowhere to go: Nepal police tear down earthquake victim camp
Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kapil Sharma finally reacts to reports of beating Sunil Grover up on a flight

The comic timing of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is a hit with the masses.
 

MS Dhoni registers FIR after losing 3 mobile phones in New Delhi

MS Dhoni’s mobile phone was lost when the Welcome Hotel, in which the Jharkhand cricket team was staying to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Bengal, caught fire. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Now, Karni Sena activists burn effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai

Screengrabs from the video.
 

LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha frustrate Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha continue to frustrate Australia as India continue to move closer to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

U'khand swearing-in: Crowd disappointed as Modi leaves without addressing them

With the new Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in tow, Modi left the venue waving to the crowds. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli ridicules Aussies from dressing room over a review in Ranchi Test

Emotions have often boiled over in the India-Australia Tests, with Virat Kohli often taking centrestage on most occasions. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maintain law and order during celebrations: Adityanath to supporters before oath

Yogi Adityanath arrives for the BJP’s legislature party meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, where he was elected the BJPLP leader. (Photo: PTI)

AAP responsible for Amarinder's move to ban VIP culture: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Year of the Wild, game for adventure

Mr Siddaramaiah said his government was committed to preserving the state’s precious natural wealth.

Karnataka governor demurs, but government firm on shifting RGUHS

There is not an iota of truth in this. On Sunday as per our schedule, the RGUHS will be headquartered in Ramanagara’s spacious Kandaya Bhavan

Karnataka: Decriminalise prostitution, give us welfare, say sex workers

Members of Karnataka Sex Workers Union staging a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday against the Jayamala report on sex workers.(photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham