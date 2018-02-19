search on deccanchronicle.com
Nawab Fazal Jah Bahadur, son of Hyderabad's last Nizam dies of ill health

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Feb 19, 2018, 3:28 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 3:28 am IST
Nawab Fazal Jah Bahadur held key positions in several institutions including the Nizam Auqaf Committee.
Nawab Fazal Jah Bahadur
 Nawab Fazal Jah Bahadur

Hyderabad: Nawab Fazal Jah Bahadur, the son of the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, and Leela Begum Sahiba, died on Sunday morning. He was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife Sahabzadi Darwerunnisa Begum Sahiba and his son Fazeelath Ali Khan, who is a doctor.

Born in 1946, Nawab Fazal Jah was one of six sons and two daughters of the seventh Nizam and his last and most beloved wife Leela Begum Sahiba.

 

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the seventh Nizam, describes Nawab Fazal as a gentle and loving man. 

“He was respected a lot by members of the Nizam family and his well wishers,” said Najaf Khan. Najaf Khan said that Nawab Fazal was close to the seventh Nizam and would go to the King Kothi Palace to offer his salaams to his father. He was married at the King Kothi Palace and Vice-Pre-sident of India, Zakir Hussain, attended the function.

He said that Nawab Fazal had not been in good health in the last few days and was hospitalised on Fri-day. He passed away early on Sunday. 

The nawab was devoted to religious activities and spent most of his income on the maintenance of the Masjid-e-Judi at King Kothi, said historian Dr Moha-mmed Safiullah.



Important personalities from Hyderabad and members of the Nawab’s family, incl-uding Prince Mufa-kkham Jah Bahadur, the grandson of the seventh Nizam, participated in the fun-eral. The burial took place at the Masjid-e-Judi.

Tags: ill health, nawab fazal jah bahadur, leela begum sahiba, nizam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




