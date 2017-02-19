Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-driver, 2 others held in abduction, molestation of Kerala actor Bhavana

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 10:05 am IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan had announced on Facebook, Saturday, that culprits had been identified and no one would be spared.
Actor Bhavana (Photo: Video grab)
 Actor Bhavana (Photo: Video grab)

Kochi: Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction and molestation of Kerala actor Bhavana, taking the total number of detained to three.

According to reports, the duo was arrested from Coimbatore.

Reports also revealed that one of the arrested was the actor’s former driver Martin, who worked with her for a day. Martin was arrested on Saturday while the main accused Sunil Kumar was subsequently also in police custody.

Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced in Facebook that the culprits had been identified and that no one would be spared.

"Police is after the accused. The culprits have been identified," he said, adding, "Not a single culprit involved in the incident would be allowed to escape."

Expressing concern over the incident, Vijayan, also said that a comprehensive probe was being held, and warned those indulging in this kind of activities of stringent action.

The noted south Indian film actress was allegedly harassed for about two hours by a gang of five men, who forced their way into her car before fleeing at a busy area.

In her police complaint, the actress had stated that last night, her car was hit from behind by a vehicle at Athani, between Aluva and Angamaly. The men, suspected to be five in number, forcefully entered her car and took control of it before proceeding to Kochi.

The gang also took video and photos of the actress while threatening her of dire consequences inside the running car. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and molestation.

