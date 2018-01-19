search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TMC student leader assaults girl inside WB college campus; video goes viral

ANI
Published Jan 19, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 11:07 am IST
In her complaint, the girl had alleged that she was harassed, heckled and subjected to violence many times by the students' leader.
In the video, the offender first slapped the girl and tried hitting her with a glass cover. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In the video, the offender first slapped the girl and tried hitting her with a glass cover. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hooghly: In a video that went viral on the internet, a member of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad — TMC student wing, is seen assaulting a girl inside the college premises of Rishra Bidhan College in Hooghly, West Bengal.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, took place on December 4 last year inside the Union Room of the college.

 

The victim on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the offender, the college students union's General Secretary Sahid Hasan Khan.

In her complaint, the girl had alleged that she was harassed, heckled and subjected to violence many times by the students' leader.

In the video, the offender first slapped the girl and tried hitting her with a glass cover. Later he kicked and thrashed her several times.

There were other students present in the room, but none came to her rescue.

Tags: tmc student leader, assault, cctv camera, rishra bidhan college, viral video
Location: India, West Bengal, Hugli-Chinsurah




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lucknow woman hangs herself after hubby does not go shopping with her

Deepika had asked him to take her for shopping on Saturday, but Dwivedi who is a civil servant in the local government’s education department, asked her to postpone it for the next day because of work pressures. (Representational Image)
 

Wedding in the skies: In a first, Pope Francis marries couple on papal plane

The two Latam employees co-signed a handwritten marriage certificate which bore the pope's simple signature "Francis". (Photo: AFP)
 

Alarming new study warns flu can spread by breathing

Flu can spread by simply breathing, new study warns. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mother charges rent from 5-year-old daughter to prepare her for the real world

The woman urged other parents to do the same thing (Photo: Facebook)
 

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces she’s pregnant

Ardern, 37, is the country’s youngest prime minister since 1856. (Facebook/ Jacinda Ardern)
 

Donald Trump's diet raises bowel cancer risk, new study claims

New study finds US President Donald Trump's diet can raise the risk of bowel cancer. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Money laundering case: After I-T raids, ED grills Karti Chidambaram for 11 hrs

Karti Chidambaram was summoned by the agency to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 2 civilians killed, 4 hurt in Pak ceasefire violation in RS Pura

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has also violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Kathua district on Friday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Goa: 2 women hospitalised, village evacuated after tanker with ammonia overturns

The incident occurred around 2.45 am when the tanker carrying ammonia from Mormugao Port Trust to Zuari Industries Limited, both located in Vasco, overturned at the highway and gas started leaking from it. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Doklam status quo unaltered, says MEA, rejects contrary info as 'inaccurate'

Kumar's remarks come in the wake of media reports about China carrying out some infrastructure development in the disputed region. (Photo: Representational)

I'm not anti-Hindu, but anti-Modi, Amit Shah and Hegde: Prakash Raj

Raj said Modi should not let Hegde speak. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham