Student crushed to death after coming under train near Nellore South Railway Station

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Police said that a railway key man raised an alarm when he found Srilatha on the track after he noticed her ignore the approaching train.
Srilatha had joined Spoorthi coaching centre located behind VR College in Nellore on December 15 and was staying in a ladies hostel.
Nellore: A 23-year-old woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a goods train near Nellore South Railway Station on Thursday morning.

The woman has been identified as Rapuri Srilatha of Somarajupalle, TP Nagar from Prakasam. Her father is a daily wage labourer. Railway police suspect that she committed suicide.

 

According to the police, Srilatha had joined Spoorthi coaching centre located behind VR College in Nellore on December 15 and was staying in a ladies hostel at Rammoorthy Nagar along with another woman Sirisha.

Claiming to be unwell, Srilatha asked Sirisha to go ahead to the class on Thursday. However, she left the room around 9.30 am under the pretext of going to class and was knocked down by the train while crossing the track between Nellore South Railway Station and S2 theatres. Students alerted the coaching centre after they noticed the woman lying on the track with books strewn around.

Police said that a railway key man raised an alarm when he found Srilatha on the track after he noticed her ignore the approaching train. Her friends said that there are no issues at her home or at the institute. Railway S-I Venkaiah has registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

Tags: nellore police, nellore south railway station
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




