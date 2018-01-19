search on deccanchronicle.com
A match made in heaven: Benjamin Netanyahu on India and Israel's partnership

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Unprecedented security measures, including sorties by drones, were undertaken by the Mumbai police to ensure security for the Israeli PM.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Moshe Holtzberg and his grandparents after unveiling the Living Memorial in commemoration of the victims of the 26/11 attacks, at the Chabad House in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: “It’s a match made in heaven.” That is how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled his country’s partnership with India on Thursday in the city as he engaged in a number of interactions, beginning with business honchos to Bollywood celebrities through the day. 

He also visited Chabad House, one of the targets by terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. Unprecedented security measures, including sorties by drones, were undertaken by the Mumbai police to ensure security for the Israeli PM. 

 

Mr Netanyahu visited Chabad House (aka Nariman House), which had witnessed the bloodbath during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. 

Amid such tight security measures in south Mumbai, The Israeli PM was welcomed by a number of dignitaries from both the Indian and the Jewish community. Mr Netanyahu, who is on the last leg of his four-day India visit, described it as extraordinary. He said that there is a deep and abiding respect for India, it’s people and culture. “The partnership between Israel and India is doing wonders,” the Israel PM told the country’s top corporate honchos during a power breakfast at the iconic Taj hotel. 

In attendance were the likes of Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Dilip Shanghvi, Ashok Hinduja, Atul Punj and Chanda Kochhar. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hosted a lunch for the PM at the Taj. Welcoming the Mr Netanyahu, the CM said, “Since 2,000 years, the Jewish people have came to this state and became a part of our history and culture. They are contributing in building our society. We are thankful to them. I was impressed when I visited Israel and looked at the agricultural practices and technology used there.” 

