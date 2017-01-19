Mass protests continue in TN against Jallikattu ban; CM meets Modi in Delhi

Youngstres and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Protests by students and youngsters in favour of Jallikattu continued on Thursday, thousands were gathered at the Marina beach, whose expansive sands appeared like a sea of humanity.

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to demand promulgation of an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

More than 50,000 people had gathered at the Marina beach on Wednesday as the protests gained momentum and the agitation spread to nook and corner of the metropolis.

From Vadapalani to Guindy to Perungudi to Washermanpet to Parry’s Corner - cries for Jallikattu rent the air as protesters demanded that the Union Government promulgate an ordinance to ensure conduct of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Crowds at the Marina beach screamed and condemned the Prime Minister for his inaction and Subramanian Swamy for his insensitive remarks calling the protesters as “porukkis” (scoundrels).

Students from D.G. Vaishnav, St.Thomas, Pachayappas, Loyola and New Colleges and Ambedkar University participated in the protest. Many female protesters also took pride by taking part and surprisingly few school students were also spotted at the protest site.

“Peta has filed a case in the section 37, stating the cause of animal cruelty, but bulls in Jallikattu are not tortured. Peta should have stood up for meat export rather than coming up with a cooked up case. Keeping this aside, according to article 29, we have the right to protest for our culture that is happening right now, but pathetically termed anti-democratic,” a law graduate said. A few people also distributed eatables and water for the protesters in the beach.