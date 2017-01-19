Hyderabad: Watchman sets 2 stray puppies on fire

Hyderabad: Two stray puppies were burnt alive by the watchman of an apartment complex at Bowenpally. The puppies were about one-and-a-half months old.

A witness said the watchman, identified as Ramakrishna, set fire to some bushes despite knowing that the two puppies and their mother were resting at the spot. The Bowenpally police has booked a case against Ramakrishna.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday at Satya Sai Enclave on Dairy Farm Road in Bowenpally.

A resident, who saw the incident, said one of the puppies was burnt to death on the spot while the other sustained 40 per cent burns. The mother managed to escape. “But the watchman knew that the puppies and their mother were sleeping under the bushes in an open plot,” the eyewitness said.

The stray puppy with 40 per cent burns was soon shifted to Blue Cross of Hyderabad, at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad for further treatment. But it died after a two-day battle, on Wednesday.

Members from the the animal welfare organisation, People for Animals, have lodged a police complaint on the incident. The police booked a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. 1960 and provisions of the IPC.

Tragically, there have been several incidents of violence against dogs in the city. In July last, eight minors burnt to death three puppies at a graveyard in Musheerabad while one of them video-graphed the gruesome act. Recently, four pugs were found starved to death in a flat in the city.