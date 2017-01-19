Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma new CBI chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma was today appointed Director of CBI, country's premier probe agency.

His name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

Verma has been made the CBI chief, official sources said.

The post of CBI director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha's retirement on December 2.

At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi Police Commissioner from February 29, 2016.