 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: PTI) Live: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali continue to battle in Cuttack
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma new CBI chief

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
The post of CBI director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha's retirement on December 2.
CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma
 CBI chief Alok Kumar Verma

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma was today appointed Director of CBI, country's premier probe agency.

His name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

Verma has been made the CBI chief, official sources said.

The post of CBI director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha's retirement on December 2.

At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi Police Commissioner from February 29, 2016.

Tags: cbi chief, alok kumar verma, anil sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

The People's Choice Awards had the best of Hollywood step out in the most elegant and most outrageous of outfits. While some got it right, some went horribly wrong. Let's have a look at the top 5 Best and Worst dressed celebrities from the do. (Photo: AP)

People's Choice Awards: Here are the best and worst dressed celebs
Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
On Wednesday, a lot of action went down at the Mumbai airport and streets as our shutterbugs spotted many celebrities, flaunting different style. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

From airport to street look: This is how out stars carried themselves
On Tuesday, Shabana Azmi held a surprise birthday bash for her husband Javed who turned 72. It was a star studded event as many Bollywood stars came down to attend it. (Photo; Viral Bhayani)

Take a look inside Javed Akhtar's star studded birthday bash
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming film 'Raees'.

Raees promotions: SRK shakes a leg on Kapil's show, Nawaz tags along
Shah Rukh Khan officially inaugarated best friend Karan Johar's much talked about autobiography, 'An Unsuitable Boy,' in the city, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Sid, Alia show up at best friend KJo's autobiography launch
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana: 230 Head constables given day off to watch Telugu film

Representational image
 

UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer, in-house cinema

Chris Morling, founder of Money.co.uk, spent 3 million pounds on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US: Man attempts to murder wife after he dreams that she is cheating on him

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful. (Representational Image)
 

Harshvardhan Kapoor claims Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2008

Diljit won the award for his performance in 'Udta Punjab,' while Harsh debuted in 'Mirzya'.
 

Twitter user claims new Rs 500 notes fade away in washing machine

It isn't clear how authentic these claims are (Photo: Twitter)
 

Only two buses for every 1000 people in India: report

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi hails Indian youth for resisting radicalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a delegation of Muslim Ulemas and intellectuals. (Photo: Twitter)

Not seeking NSG berth as gift but on non-proliferation record: India

Representational Image

Jallikattu stir keeps up pressure; TN CM stays put in Delhi, consults legal experts

Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana's Muslim quota proposal `low-level politics': VHP

VHP unit President M Ramaraju (Photo: Video grab)

‘No room for third party’: India on British Parliament debating J&K issue

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham