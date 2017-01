Severe cold wave conditions remained in the northern plains, where parts of Rajasthan and Haryana experienced near-freezing temperatures. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Three persons have died in Himachal Pradesh which reeled under cold wave, while the arterial Jammu-Srinagar Highway could not be restored for traffic for the second day on Wednesday.

Severe cold wave conditions remained in the northern plains, where parts of Rajasthan and Haryana experienced near-freezing temperatures.