Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Gokul bank CEO arrested for fraud, Rs 3.06 crore diverted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2016, 3:31 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 3:31 am IST
Suspect J. Balaiah Yadav allegedly diverted more than Rs 3.06 crore through issue of loans for him.
The police is also investigating the role of the bank’s chairman Cheemala Jagadish Yadav in this process. (Representational Image)
 The police is also investigating the role of the bank’s chairman Cheemala Jagadish Yadav in this process. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station police here on Saturday arrested the chief executive officer of Gokul Cooperative Urban Bank on the charge of cheating eSeva run by the Information Technology department of the Telangana state government by way of misappropriating its funds.

Suspect J. Balaiah Yadav allegedly diverted more than Rs 3.06 crore through issue of loans for him and other office-bearers of the bank without proper security. The police is also investigating the role of the bank’s chairman Cheemala Jagadish Yadav in this process.

“They have taken loans in lakhs of rupees in their own names without offering any proper security and used the money for buying cars, gold etc., for themselves. As many as 12 people including directors and higher officials of the bank are suspected to have misused the funds,” said CCS Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Monaty.

“We have arrested the CEO as he is responsible for the entire operation. A probe is on and more arrests will follow,” an investigation official said.

Loans given on benami names
In February 2004, the bank had been given permission to establish the eSeva facility as a franchisee centre on a prepaid model. The ESD had opened a current account in Gokul Bank for transactions of eSeva money. “Over the years Rs 9,13,04,842 was credited to this account by citizens depositing money towards various government charges,” said a probe official.

The bank’s functionaries started loaning money from this amount to themselves, using benami names. “Later when the ESD submitted its cheques the bank could clear cheques for only Rs 5,66,80,166. It didn’t clear the rest of the amount — Rs 3,06,24,676 — and failed to repay the amount for a year,” said the officer.

Following a complaint from the government, the police started a probe and booked a case of cheating and breach of trust against the bank.

Tags: gokul cooperative urban bank, information technology department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya keep it casual while promoting OK Jaanu
Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

'Humma Humma' remixed version a 'pale and uninspired job': Remo Fernandes

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 177 crore FDs of Bharathi Cements owned by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attached

YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Cold strengthens its grip, Leh shivers at -13.6° Celsius

A view of the fresh snowfall on the Mughal Road which connects Rajouri and Poonch districts in the Jammu region with Shopian district in Kashmir Valley. (Photo: PTI )

Lt General Bipin Rawat is new Army Chief, supersedes two seniors

Lt General Bipin Rawat

India forms inter-ministerial task force on Indus Waters Treaty

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Photo: PTI/File)

Income Tax Department may file cases on more jewellers

Income Tax Department
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham