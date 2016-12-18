Nation, Current Affairs

Manipur: curfew imposed in parts of Imphal after violence over triple blasts

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2016, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 6:07 pm IST
The order came into effect from Sunday noon and will continue until further notice from the District Magistrate.
Angry people set on fire vehicles in Imphal East district on Sunday in protest against the United Naga Council (UNC)'s indefinite economic blockade. (Photo: PTI)
Imphal: Curfew was imposed in certain parts of Imphal East district of Manipur on Sunday in view of continued violence in the region following Friday's triple blasts.

The curfew came into force from Sunday noon and covers Porompat and Sawombung subdivisions of Imphal East district and will continue till further directions, said an order issued by the District Magistrate.

The government's decision to clamp the curfew follows the shutting down of mobile internet services in Imphal West district to halt spreading of rumours through social networking sites.

The landlocked state has been experiencing severe hardship in supply of essential items since November 1 after United Naga Council (UNC) imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the two national highways that serve as lifeline for the state.

The blockade was imposed following the state government's announcement of formation of seven new districts, four of which have been formally inaugurated. Tension in the state heightened after suspected militants continued their violent attacks on Manipur Police and other state forces in the last few days that left three policemen dead and 14 others injured last Thursday.

The attack was followed by triple bomb blasts at Nagaram area in Imphal West district allegedly by Manipur Naga People's Front on Friday.

In another incident, suspected militants overpowered a small outpost of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Nungkao area on Saturday in Tamenglong district and fled with nine service weapons.

Tags: imphal, curfew, manipur economic blockade
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

