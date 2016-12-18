Hyderabad man forges Governor ESL Narasimhan’s sign on poll papers

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old man and his friend allegedly forged the Governor's signature on MLA/MLC and Rajya Sabha MP nomination documents to get himself and his friend elected as an MLA and Rajya Sabha MP respectively.

Maramraju Raghava Rao, a resident of Sainikpuri, who was earlier involved in cheating cases, sent the forged documents to the Governor’s office with an RTI application seeking why the nominations have not been implemented.

Following a direction from Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, CID sleuths arrested Raghava Rao on Saturday and a search is on for his friend Matta Raghuvamshi.

CID officials said Raghava Rao and Raghu Vamshi forged nomination documents with the signature of the Governor and the CM to get elected as an MLA and MP.

“One wanted to get elected as MLA in the Governor's quota and the other wanted to get elected as a Rajya Sabha MP in the President's quota,” said a CID official.

“They forged all documents and sent it to the Governor's office. The RTI enquiry application stated that all these were signed by the Governor and they have been nominated for the post, and why no official order has not been issued,” the CID official said.

“The documents looked as if they were issued by the Governor. But they were fake,” he added. The Governor asked the CID to investigate the source of the RTI query and find the duo. Police found they had been cheating people in the name of trusts.