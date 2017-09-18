Rohingya threat to national security: Centre files affidavit in SC

The Centre said some Rohingyas were indulging in illegal /anti national activities i.e. mobilisation of funds through hundi/hawala channels, procuring fake Indian identities for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday filed affidavit in the Supreme Court over the Rohingya matter.

The apex court said that it will now hear the matter on 3 October at 2 pm.

In its affidavit to the apex court, the Centre termed Rohingya refugees and their stay as illegal and said they pose serious threat to national security.

The Centre said, "The total number of such illegal immigrants into our country would be more than 40,000 approximately as on date."

It said, "As far as Rohingyas are concerned they claimed to have entered from Myanmar using porous border between India and Myanmar."

The Centre said that it has contemporaneous from security agencies inputs indicating links of some unauthorised Rohingyas with Pakistan terror organisations.

The Centre said some Rohingyas were indulging in illegal /anti national activities i.e. mobilisation of funds through hundi/hawala channels, procuring fake Indian identities for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking.

In its affidavit, the Centre said that the Court may decline interference, leaving to Centre to exercise essential executive function by way of policy decision.