Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Citing absence of beef from menu, groom calls of wedding

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2017, 8:50 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 8:53 am IST
The condition put by the groom's family was to either serve their guests with beef or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.
Rampur (UP): A wedding was called off in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur by the bride's family after the groom's family demanded that they be served beef at the ceremony.

The incident took place in the Dariyagarh village under the Bhot Police Station.

The condition put by the groom's family was to either serve their guests with beef preparations or be prepared for cancellation of the marriage.

Apart from placing a non-negotiable demand of beef dishes, the groom's side was also demanding dowry.

"They demanded beef to be served at the wedding and a car. When we denied for both, they called off the wedding. The government has banned beef. How can we serve it?" said the bride's mother.

Tags: beef ban, marriage law, dowry system
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur

