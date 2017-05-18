Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu Desam cracks down on Facebook critics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NALLA RAM
Published May 18, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Mr Ravindra was picked up from Bengaluru by the Vizag police on Tuesday and brought to the city on Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam: In what some see as a clampdown on dissenting voices by the state government, yet another person, Bengaluru-based software professional Ippala Ravindra, was arrested and interrogated by police on Wednesday for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook criticising Payakaraopeta MLA V. Anitha.

He was booked by the ST/ST Atrocities Cell of the Visakhapatnam police under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, rather than for his posts on social media under the IT Act.

Mr Ravindra had criticised Ms Anitha on Facebook for neglecting her husband and giving importance to some Telugu Desam leaders and he also criticised the MLA for her silence on issues in her constituency.

The police said that Ms Anitha, who belongs to the Schedule Caste community, had lodged the complaint with Three-Town police and the case was transferred to the SC/ST Atrocities Cell and the ACP of the cell, B. Mohan Rao, sent a notice to Mr Ravindra. Sources said that Mr Ravindra is a native of Narsaraopeta in Guntur district and an MBA graduate. It may be recalled that Ms Anitha had earlier lodged a complaint against Inturi Ravi Kiran, a political satirist, who was also arrested by the Vizag police on the same charges. Mr Ravi Kiran is a techie and runs a Facebook page titled ‘Political punch’.

Tags: telugu desam, ippala ravindra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

