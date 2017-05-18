Nation, Current Affairs

Jadhav case: ICJ verdict unanimous, binding on Pakistan, says India

PTI
Published May 18, 2017, 7:03 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 7:26 pm IST
The ICJ order is unanimous, favourable, clear and unambiguous and is a matter of great relief for people of India, the MEA said.
Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India on Thursday asserted that the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), staying the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, is binding on Pakistan and termed the verdict as "unanimous" and "unambiguous".

Hours after the ICJ in The Hague pronounced its provisional order in the case, the External Affairs Ministry said the government will do everything possible to save the life of Jadhav.

Addressing a crowed press conference in Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the provisional relief provided by the ICJ is the first step in ensuring justice to Jadhav.

The order by the ICJ is unanimous, favourable, clear and unambiguous. The verdict a matter of great relief for people of the country, he said.

Replying to a volley of questions on India's possible response if Pakistan does not implement the ICJ order, Baglay said the order is binding on Pakistan.

Earlier, the ICJ stayed the execution of Jadhav, who had been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, death sentence, pakistan military, icj order
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

