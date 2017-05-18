Nation, Current Affairs

After CBI, ED to file case under PMLA against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 18, 2017, 8:50 am IST
Updated May 18, 2017, 8:51 am IST
After raids in December 2015, the ED had sent summons to 19 firms which allegedly made payments to Karti's companies.
It is alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions. (Photo: PTI)
 It is alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file a case against former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram and INX Media.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the ED case will be registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Proposal Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media for foreign investment.

“We have received the CBI FIR and a case of money laundering will soon be registered,” a senior ED official was quoted as saying. ED can then also attach assets in the case, said the report.

ED had sent notices to 19 firms, besides INX Media, that allegedly did business with Karti Chidambaram's two companies – Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL) and Chess Management Services.

According to another report in The Indian Express, after the raids in December 2015, the ED had sent summons to Essar Steel Limited, VST Tillers Tractors, Diageo Scotland Limited, and the Katra Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These firms had allegedly made payments to Karti’s two firms during their Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) applications or clearances.

One of the 19 firms appeared before the ED, but could not provide details of the services Karti’s two firms offered.

ASCPL and Chess Management Services sent invoices for professional services,” or “consultancy work”, and according to ASCPL Director’s testimony to the ED, the company would receive instructions, stating which companies to send the invoices to. ED officials said that the ASCPL Director had admitted that the company barely provided any services.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on Tuesday raided houses and other premises of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti over alleged favours granted in foreign investment clearance to INX Media in 2007.

The searches were spread across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Gurugram. The raids took place at the Nungambakkam residence of P Chidambaram in Chennai, a senior police official said in Chennai.

The investigating agency had filed an FIR on Tuesday evening against Karti on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

It is alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

His father issued a strong statement in response to say that the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader said.

"The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends...The government's aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations," he said.

Tags: cbi raid, enforcement directorate, karti chidambaram, inx media, p chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Karti Chidambaram

I-T will summon Karti Chidambaram soon, says CBI

The agency maintained that it will soon issue summons to the accused, including Karti, for interrogation.
18 May 2017 2:39 AM
Karti P Chidambaram addressing media after CBI sleuths searched his office premises, in Chennai on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

'Drama over': After CBI raid, Karti Chidambaram claims charges bogus

He asserted that he will stand vindicated one day as there is 'nothing of substance' in the charges against him.
17 May 2017 12:31 PM
Former finance minister P. Chidambaram outside the Karnataka high court in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

After CBI raids on Chidambaram, Cabinet meets to decide on abolishing FIPB

CBI raids were conducted to determine whether Chidambaram as Finance Minister illegally cleared FIPB proposals for his son.
17 May 2017 3:22 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Heavy rains may have shaped Mars surface: study

To understand how rainfall on Mars changed over time, the researchers had to consider how its atmosphere has changed.
 

Aditya secretly meets Bhushan Kumar; role in Akshay's Mogul on the cards?

Bhushan Kumar. and Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Infant measuring the size of a person's palm survives heart surgery

Special miniature instruments were used (Photo: YouTube)
 

Family in Kerala has webbed fingers, refuses surgery calling it curse from god

The family says it started with a neighbour cutting a sacred tree (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRH vs KKR: Monumental Coultier-Nile effort restricts SRH to 128-7

It's a battle of two left-handed openers as David Warner and Gautam Gambhir get ready to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Deepika Padukone is killing it at the Cannes Film Festival!

Deepika Padukone in her Cannes attires.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Government should establish road safety info database’

As per national reports, only 22.1% of accidents and 11.3% of road deaths occurred in the 50 million plus cities in India in 2015. (MoRTH, 2015). Thus, it is clear that a large number of road crashes and deaths occur on rural roads (that also include most of the national and state highways) where road safety is yet to gain prominence.

Bengaluru: Night outing in Cubbon Park and Lalbagh

A proposal by the Tourism Department to open up Lalbagh and Cubbon Park to night tourism has made environmentalists unhappy.

Telangana: Last date for medical counselling

On Wednesday, when a few medical aspirants reached Kamineni Medical College in Nalgonda for admissions, they were told that they are not allowed inside the campus.(Representational image)

Telangana: RTC to go green – Electric, CNG buses set to run on roads soon

A file photograph of the CNG buses that were introduced in the city for the first time.

Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao to buy first house at Manair riverfront

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham