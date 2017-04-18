Two Hyderabad girls saved from child marriage ace Inter exams

Hyderabad: Two 16-year-old girls from Hayathnagar, whose marriages were stopped in the nick of time last year because they were under-age, have proved their mettle in this year’s Intermediate exams.

K. Sandhya got 92 per cent marks, to emerge as the college topper in the CEC stream, which has 140 students. V. Sandhya got 88 per cent. They are both studying in the same class at NRI Junior College in Vanasthalipuram and were classmates in St Joseph’s school in Turkayamjal, Hayatnagar, before that.

These girls would never have continued their studies if their parents had had their way a year ago.

V. Sandhya’s engagement was fixed by her parents to take place on April 3, 2015, the very day she was to appear for a Social Sciences paper in her SSC exams. She was reluctant to enter into the marriage and her school friends alerted teachers, and a child rights organisation intervened to put a stop to the illegal marriage. Achyut Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham said that their members went to V. Sandhya’s house and warned the groom’s party that marrying a minor girl was a serious violation of the law. He said that the Ranga Reddy Collector responded when the matter was brought to his notice.

V. Sandhya’s interest in studying drove her to write the Paper-2 exam in the same subject. And then she suffered a big shock when two weeks later, her father committed suicide by hanging himself. Neighbours had made fun of him for the marriage fiasco, V. Sandhya said.