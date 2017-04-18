Disabled people need not stand for national anthem in theatres: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday exempted the categories of disabled persons from standing during national anthem before screening of a film.

In its earlier order, the apex court had ordered that every person has to stand during the screening of national anthem.

The court also issued notice to the Centre on the plea seeking Vande Mataram essential for all educational institution.

The Centre has been given a time period of 4 weeks to revert. The next date of hearing in the matter is on August 23.

The Union of India (UOI) is to consider not making it mandatory for people people suffering from cerebral palsy, Parkinson disease, muscular dystrophy and other categories of disability to get up during the national anthem before the screening of film.