After Gaikwad incident, Air India to fine up to Rs 15 lakh for flight delays

New Delhi: In the wake of the Ravindra Gaikwad episode, Air India is planning to impose steep fines of up to Rs 15 lakh on unruly passengers who delay flights.

According to an official proposal mooted within the airline, passengers who delay flights up to one hour will be fined Rs 5 lakhs, while those who delay it between one to two hours will be fined Rs 10 lakh, and those delaying it beyond two hours will be fined Rs 15 lakh. Sources said the proposal is now being examined by the airline’s legal department before a final decision is taken. “Recent incidents of unruly behaviour and assault on AI employees by passengers, whether VIPs or otherwise, have caused severe damage to the morale of employees,” a source said, adding: “Air India therefore must have a procedure for handling such unruly passengers.”

The Air India proposal cites three instances of alleged misbehaviour by MPs in 18 months.