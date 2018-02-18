Ayodhya panel president Amarnath Mishra expelled from board

Mishra said that he met Nadvi on February 5 and discussed the issue of Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi, after which the latter made his demand. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Amarnath Mishra, president of the Ayodhya Sadbhavna Samanvay Samiti has been expelled from the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas for leveling allegations against former All India Muslim Personal Law Board executive member Maulana Salman Hasni Nadvi. Mr Misra had earlier claimed that the ousted board member had demanded money, position and land for a negotiated settlement to the Ayodhya dispute.

Mahant Janamejaye Sharan of the Nyas issued a letter expelling Mr Misra. Mahant Gyan Das of the Nyas said the allegations against Maulana Nadvi were baseless and fabricated. Meanwhile, Mr Misra told reporters that “I do not stand any negotiation. What is illegal in what I am doing? Is making Ram Temple illegal?”