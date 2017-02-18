 LIVE !  :  Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter) Live: TN CM Palanisamy wins vote of confidence after Oppn walks out
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Fight not over, only people will decide if trust vote was valid: OPS

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 4:07 pm IST
Panneerselvam said that the MLAs who voted for Palanisamy would not be able to answer the people, who they have betrayed.
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expressed disappointment after Sasikala pick Edappadi Palanisamy won the vote of the confidence in the state Assembly on Saturday, by a margin of 122 to 11.

"We tried for a secret ballot, but despite our efforts it was not possible,” he said speaking to media.

Panneerselvam criticised the manner in which the Opposition DMK had been evicted from the House by the Speaker.

He also said that the MLAs who had voted against him would now have to answer to the people.

“Whether MLAs will be able to enter their constituencies after this is the question. The voters have been betrayed by MLAs. As they come out of the Assembly, they won't be able to answer questions here as well as to the people,” he asserted.

“When Amma had expelled the members, she had said that she would never allow them into the party. This dispensation does not represent Amma,” the former CM claimed.

He said that the family which Jayalalithaa had thrown out was now back in the picture thanks to Sasikala’s intervention. But he added that the fight was not over and ‘Amma’s rule will be established’.

He added that only the people would decide if the trust vote was valid.

“We had kept 2 demands before Speaker. One was to send MLAs to their constituencies, but Speaker didn't agree to this demand,” OPS asserted.

AIADMK MLA Pandiarajan, who is in the OPS camp, said that if a secret ballot had been held, MLAs who voted for E Palanisamy would have voted against him.

Pandiarajan warned that even if the battle had been lost, the war was still on. “The Dharma Yudh will continue. The issue will again come up in the Assembly again”, he asserted.

Sasikala's choice E Palanisamy won the trust vote after 122 AIADMK MLAs voted in his favour. 11 MLAs who had joined the OPS camp voted 'no confidence'. With DMK and Congress absent from the House, the Palanisamy camp sailed through in the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Tags: o panneerselvam, sasikala, aiadmk, e palanisamy, jayalalithaa, tn trust vote
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man taking selfie among seven dead in Iran storms

Photographs shared on social media showed cars, kitchens and furniture caked in thick dust beneath an orange sky. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Govinda insults Varun Dhawan, young star reacts and makes his stand clear

Varun will soon be seen in David Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ prices, colour variants

The listing also revealed the price details of the two models— Galaxy S8 would be $950 while Galaxy S8 would be priced at $1050.
 

Video: AIMIM MLA calls PV Sindhu 'volleyball' player

Badminton ace P.V Sindhu is all smiles at the 5K Run organised around Charminar in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives his dogs some catching practice

MS Dhoni is making the most of his time away from international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video | Peep at Earth from ISS's cameras in real time, daily

NASA’s ISS cameras stream a real-time live view of the Earth from multiple cameras onboard. Click on the video below to see the Earth from the ISS in real time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After AIADMK MLAs leave, Golden Bay Resort shuts down for maintenance

(Photo: ANI Twitter)

Preparations complete for phase-3 of UP polls tomorrow

Representational Image.

DDCA case: Arvind Kejriwal asked to appear before court on March 21

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Drunk woman’s consent for sex not an ‘excuse to commit rape’: Bombay HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Explain your appointment as AIADMK general secretary: EC to Sasikala

AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham