 LIVE !  :  Ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test. (Photo: ANI Twitter) Live: DMK MLAs jostle TN Speaker during trust vote; evicted from House
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Drunk woman’s consent for sex not an ‘excuse to commit rape’: Bombay HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
The court observed that 'an intoxicated woman is incapable of giving a free and conscious consent to a sexual relationship.'
Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court held that consent given by an intoxicated woman will not be considered valid or an ‘excuse to commit rape’ when judging a relevant case.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the court has observed that if a woman says ‘no’ to intercourse even once, it should signify that she is not interested. It also added that consent should be ‘free and unambiguous’ for the incident to not be called as rape.

The court also observed that “an intoxicated woman is incapable of giving a free and conscious consent to a sexual relationship.”

“Not every ‘yes’ is covered as valid consent defined under section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The term ‘without a woman’s consent’ has a wider meaning and covers a broader area of her wish to have sexual intercourse,” Justice Mridula Bhatkar was quoted as saying.

Bhatkar further added that ‘silence or uncertainty’ in itself cannot indicate consent.

Justice Bhatkar was hearing the bail applications filed by a resident of Pune, who was charged of gangraping a colleague with two other friends.

The accused claimed that the victim had consumed four cocktails on the night of the incident, following which he had taken her to his friend’s flat.

However, the victim claimed that she had not consumed alcohol intentionally. Instead, she alleged the accused had spiked her drinks, adding that she was unconscious when he took her to his friend's flat.

Though the victim’s account had a few inconsistencies when compared with accounts of other witnesses, the court refused to give any benefits to the petitioner for the same.

The judge questioned as to why the accused took the victim to his friend’s flat instead of dropping her home if she was drunk and could not even walk. 

“Even if the victim did not disclose that she had had drinks, this doesn’t mean that her entire statement is false. Her post-rape condition suggests that she did not want to have sexual intercourse and if at all she had consented to it, the said consent was not valid,” said Justice Bhatkar while rejecting the petitioner’s bail plea.

However, she granted bail to the two fellow accused in the case.  

Commenting on the rising number of rape cases, whether “genuine or false”, Justice Bhatkar said that the younger generation must be given some legal education.  

Tags: bombay high court, consent, rape, drunk woman
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives his dogs some catching practice

MS Dhoni is making the most of his time away from international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video | Peep at Earth from ISS's cameras in real time, daily

NASA’s ISS cameras stream a real-time live view of the Earth from multiple cameras onboard. Click on the video below to see the Earth from the ISS in real time.
 

Video | Watch Boeing roll out its latest 330-passenger aircraft

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.
 

Sanjay Manjrekar criticised for his tweet about Tamil Nadu politics

Sanjay Manjrekar couple of fans took pot-shots at the former India cricketer, spelling his name in weird manners. (Photo: AP)
 

AIMIM MLA calls PV Sindhu volleyball player

Badminton ace P. V. Sindhu is all smiles at the 5K Run organised around Charminar in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo: AP)
 

Love your dreams, live your dreams: Virat Kohli’s message to athletes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Explain your appointment as AIADMK general secretary: EC to Sasikala

AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Only one woman judge in Supreme Court out of 28

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC order FIR against UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in rape case

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prasad Prajapathi (Photo: PTI)

Ex-minister Syed Altaf Bukhari inducted into Mehbooba Cabinet

J&K Governor N N Vohra with Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti with the new minister Syed Altaf Bukhari poses for a photograph during a swearing in ceremony at the Governor House in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Alert in Kutch over inputs of intrusion by Pakistani national by sea

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham