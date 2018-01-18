search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

4 'rebel' judges meet CJI Dipak Misra amid efforts to end SC rift

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 11:25 am IST
Apart from the 'rebel' judges, 4 more judges were present in the meeting.
The move is seen as effort to resolve the unprecedented crisis that rocked the Supreme Court as well as the nation after the four judges virtually revolted against the CJI by holding a press meet on Jan 12. (Photo: PTI)
 The move is seen as effort to resolve the unprecedented crisis that rocked the Supreme Court as well as the nation after the four judges virtually revolted against the CJI by holding a press meet on Jan 12. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In an effort to resolve the rift in the Supreme Court, the four 'rebel' judges on Thursday met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in his chambers for the second time this week.

Four more judges -- Justices AK Sikri, NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud and UU Lalit -- were present in Thursday's meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, a report in NDTV said.

 

The CJI briefly met three judges -- Justices Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph in the judges lounge before starting the court proceedings on Wednesday.

The move is seen as effort to resolve the unprecedented crisis that rocked the Supreme Court as well as the nation after the four judges -- Justices 
J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Jospeh -- virtually revolted against the CJI by holding a press meet on January 12.

The judges questioned the "unilateral and biased" decisions of the CJI over the allocation of important cases to junior judges.

The judges went public with their grievances against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, saying “unless the judiciary was preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country”. 

They said though they wrote a seven-page letter to the CJI two months ago (on allocation of work), the allocation of two petitions on Friday seeking a probe into the death of former CBI sessions judge BH Loya who discharged BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case, to a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra (number 10 in the rank) triggered the controversy.

Tags: supreme court, chief justice of india, justice j chelameswar, dipak misra, sc judges press meet, ranjan gogoi, m b lokur and kurian joseph
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

SC admin not in order, democracy at stake, say 4 top judges in open dissent


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager gets throat ripped open while eating sandwich

The rare condition sees white blood cells build up in the lining of the tube con necting the mouth and stomach, which can lead to tearing and choking. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at the The Oxford University

Twinkle khanna is a producer of 'PadMan'.
 

Is it time to drop Cheteshwar Pujara from Indian Test team?

Cheteshwar Pujara’s record plunges to 843 runs in 16 Tests and 31 innings, with a solitary hundred, which came in South Africa in 2013, and three fifties against his name, and at an average of 27.19, a whopping 23.90 less than his career average of 51.09 when India travel to England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers link gum disease to deadliest types of cancer

Researchers link gum disease to deadliest types of cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why periods can get worse in winter

Expert explains whyt periods can get worse in the winter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Senators grill social media companies over terrorist posts

Lawmakers acknowledged that the companies, especially Google and Facebook, have come a long way when it comes to weeding out extremist material. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak violates ceasefire in RS Pura sector of Jammu, BSF jawan killed

Another BSF jawan, 3 civilians have reportedly been injured in the heavy firing. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Boy, 8, shot dead in encounter between cops, robbery accused

Madhav’s kin alleged irresponsibility on behalf of the police. (Photo: Representational)

Pak 'teaching' children to join terror networks: Baby Moshe's grandfather

Holtzberg and his orphaned grandson 'little' Moshe are on a visit to Mumbai nine years after the deadly attacks by 10 Pakistani terrorists on Chabad House, or Nariman House. (Photo: PTI)

Similar to Ryan case, 6-yr-old boy attacked with knife in UP school toilet

The incident took place in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar locality of Lucknow on Tuesday morning. (Representational image)

Border 'alive', expect large scale infiltration bid across LoC: Army chief

Rawat talked about the threat of biological, chemical and nuclear weapons falling into the hands of terrorists, saying it was a challenge to keep these weapons of mass destruction in check. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham