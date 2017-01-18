Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao announces cash awards for soldiers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 4:24 am IST
He also announced the enhancement of pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced many measures for the welfare of soldiers and their families, including the constitution of a Special Fund. He also announced the enhancement of pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000. This pension is given to the soldiers (and their wives) who participated in the Second World War.

CM in a statement in the Assembly on Tuesday said the Telangana state should be a role model to all the states in the country when it came to looking after the welfare of soldiers.  He said that the state government will form a special fund for the welfare of soldiers and their families.

For this fund Chief Minister and the ministers will give Rs 25,000 per year.  MLAs, MLCs, MPs have decided to give Rs 10,000 per year for the Sainik welfare fund and state government employees will give one day’s salary to this
fund.

He said the central government is giving  pension to ex servicemen after their retirement. If they get employed with the state government they can get double pension, but this facility is not extended to the wives of deceased ex-servicemen. He said that while the policy of giving only one pension, whether it is given by the centre or by the state, is currently prevalent, the Telangana government is providing the facility of giving two pensions to ex-servicemen who worked as employees of  the Telangana state government.

He said that the Telangana government was providing the opportunity of two pensions to the spouse in the case of death of ex-servicemen. The CM said from now on, the state government has decided to give  more cash rewards to the sons of the soil of Telangana who got gallantry awards for exhibiting bravery and gallantry in times of war.

KTR vows to make Hyderabad a global city
Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao promises to develop Hyderabad a truly global and incisive city within next seven to eight years.

On a trail basis, drinking water will be supplied daily in February for about 200 slums in the city. He said in the Assembly that, overall 75 per cent of the metro project has been completed. To give relief from traffic snarls, the TS government has proposed to take up a Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, special fund
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

