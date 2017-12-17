search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Religion tag for Lingayats: Karnataka government to wait for panel report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2017, 6:34 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 7:11 am IST
Interacting with the media at Afzalpur, where he laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 160 crore.
CM Siddaramaiah said he had received representations from Basava Dharma Peetha headed by Mathe Mahadevi, Panchapeethasa, Virakta Mathas and All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Lingayat Okkoota.
  CM Siddaramaiah said he had received representations from Basava Dharma Peetha headed by Mathe Mahadevi, Panchapeethasa, Virakta Mathas and All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Lingayat Okkoota.

Kalaburagi: The government will  take a decision on recommending a separate religion status for Lingayats to the Centre after the experts’ committee of the state Minority Commission gave its report, CM Siddaramaiah said here on Saturday.

Interacting with the media at Afzalpur, where he laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs160 crore, Mr Siddaramaiah said he had received representations from Basava Dharma Peetha headed by Mathe Mahadevi, Panchapeethasa, Virakta Mathas and All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Lingayat Okkoota. “I had asked the Lingayats and Veerashaivas to unite, but they have not. As there is a demand for the petitions to be referred to the  Commission, we will wait for its report ,” he added.

 

Asked whether he was insisting on doing away with EVMs for state polls because BJP appeared to be winning in Gujarat where they were used, Mr Siddaramaiah contended he had proposed use of ballot papers because they gave little scope for tampering. 

Tags: siddaramaiah, lingayats
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love your neighbour! Virat Kohli most searched cricketer on Google in Pakistan

According to Google Trends, Kohli was the most searched cricketer in Pakistan from December 18, 2016, to December 9, 2017. (Photo: BCCI/AP/AFP)
 

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9, S9+ in February

Based on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, which is Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively, the upcoming flagship are expected to start from Rs 60,000, while the Plus variant can go up to Rs 70,000.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their kids: Watch AB de Villiers’ special message

AB de Villiers, who is a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and someone with whom Kohli shared a great rapport, congratulated the newly-married couple. (Photo: BCCI/Instagram)
 

Here’s how Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma responded to Shahid Afridi’s wishes on Twitter

Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team, and Anushka Sharma, who is currently one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, thanked Shahid Afridi's for his wishes on their marriage. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Elderly couple at 81 and 90 set to become Britain’s oldest newlyweds

The couple, 90-year-old Ted Wright and 81-year-old Joan Grant dated for 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. (Photo: Picjumbo)
 

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

Tech Crunch has confirmed that this new Facebook feature is rolling out first in North America, South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia. (Photo: Tech Crunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Scientists insist that there was no landfall in Thiruvananthapuram

But none of top IMD officials, either in New Delhi or Thiruvananthapuram, was willing to share further information with DC. (Representational Image)

Keep up tempo, K Chandrasekhar Rao tells officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Lumbini Park to stay closed for 2 days

The President will be in the city for the closing ceremony of the World Telugu Conference (WTC).(Photo: PTI)

Telugu books in demand at WTC

Visitors to the book fair held at the World Telugu Conference go through Telugu books on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Citizens want completion of all metro routes

Twenty-four stations are already in operation and the remaining 35 are at various stages of completion. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham