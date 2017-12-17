Hypothetical ‘Love Jihad’ triggers row

Kottayam: ‘Love Jihad’ is giving nightmares not only to many parents and law enforcement agencies, but also to the law students. For, university question setters have now chosen the topic to test the judgements of students on hypothetical situations involving ‘Love Jihad.’ A question for the 5th semester constitutional law of LLB examination of the MG University held on Friday wanted the students to find an answer to a situation in the event of Parliament banning ‘Love Jihad.’

The students are asked to explain the constitutional validity of the writ petition in the context of Parliament enacting the law. The question triggered a controversy with the students and academic community alleging that it was intended to instill a wrong feeling on ‘Love Jihad’ among the students. C.P. Ajmal, a 5th semester student, who wrote the exam, said in a Facebook post that the question was unreasonable, especially in the absence of any court of law finding the existence of ‘Love Jihad.’