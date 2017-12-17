search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

High Court can’t revoke CBFC certificate, rules Supreme court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Dec 17, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 1:22 am IST
The appellant was aggrieved over a Madras HC judgment asking the authorities to revoke the certification given to New.
Supreme court
 Supreme court

New Delhi: The High Courts cannot entertain a petition seeking ban on release of a film and give a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification and the Union ministry of information and broadcasting to revoke the certificate granted to a film after its release. A SC Bench of Justices N.V. Ramana and Abdul Nazeer gave this ruling while setting aside a Madras High Court judgment directing revocation of the certificate granted to Tamil film New after it was released and had its run.

In its order the Bench said the High Court should not have undertaken a piece-meal analysis of the movie and applied a subjective standard in reviewing the movie thereunder.  “We are also of the opinion that it was not proper for the High Court to entertain such writ petition, particularly in the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, more so when an appropriate authority had already issued a censor certificate.”

 

The Bench agreed with the submissions of counsel P.B. Suresh and Vipin Nair that the fact that the Censor Board has approved the film for public exhibition only after several cuts itself is a testimony of the fact that the quasi-judicial body has discharged its functions with proper application of mind and keeping in view the norms and values of the contemporary society.        

Tags: cbfc, supreme court of india




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love your neighbour! Virat Kohli most searched cricketer on Google in Pakistan

According to Google Trends, Kohli was the most searched cricketer in Pakistan from December 18, 2016, to December 9, 2017. (Photo: BCCI/AP/AFP)
 

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9, S9+ in February

Based on the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, which is Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively, the upcoming flagship are expected to start from Rs 60,000, while the Plus variant can go up to Rs 70,000.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and their kids: Watch AB de Villiers’ special message

AB de Villiers, who is a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and someone with whom Kohli shared a great rapport, congratulated the newly-married couple. (Photo: BCCI/Instagram)
 

Here’s how Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma responded to Shahid Afridi’s wishes on Twitter

Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team, and Anushka Sharma, who is currently one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, thanked Shahid Afridi's for his wishes on their marriage. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Elderly couple at 81 and 90 set to become Britain’s oldest newlyweds

The couple, 90-year-old Ted Wright and 81-year-old Joan Grant dated for 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. (Photo: Picjumbo)
 

Facebook to roll out Click-to-WhatsApp messaging button

Tech Crunch has confirmed that this new Facebook feature is rolling out first in North America, South America, Africa, Australia and most of Asia. (Photo: Tech Crunch)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Citizens want completion of all metro routes

Twenty-four stations are already in operation and the remaining 35 are at various stages of completion. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: Stationery firm designs special left-hand sharpener

Four-year-old Isha Singh is all smiles using the left-handed sharpener that was specially developed for her. Inset: The left-handed sharpener. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Temple built at the behest of Sai Baba

No one is sure of when the temple was built, but the general conclusion is that it is around 120 years old.

India's stand on net neutrality is clear, US can decide for itself: Centre

The sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, had issued a regulation in February 2016 on discriminatory pricing over internet access which led to ban of platforms like Free Basics and Airtel Zero. (Photo: PTI/File)

Failed to prove my innocence, will move HC: Koda after jail verdict

Koda was sworn in as the fourth chief minister of Jharkhand on September 14, 2006 and remained in office until his resignation on August 23, 2008. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham