Abdul Karim Telgi’s wife wants to donate Rs 100 crore property

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2017, 1:23 am IST
The properties include  agricultural land, a commercial complex and flats. 
Abdul Karim Telgi
Mumbai: The wife of stamp paper scam mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi, Shahida, has filed an application before the Pune sessions court, expressing wish to surrender plots worth Rs 100 crore to the government. Shahida has nine properties in Karnataka. 

During the investigation into the multi-crore fake stamp paper case, the CBI had seized various properties of Telgi, but not these nine properties as they belong to Shahida. The properties include  agricultural land, a commercial complex and flats.  Shahida has said that she has one daughter and her family doesn’t want property that was gained from the scam.  She further stated that the CBI should seize her property and it should be handed over to the government later.

 

