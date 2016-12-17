Nation, Current Affairs

Militants open fire on Army convoy in J&K's Pampore, 3 soldiers killed

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 6:03 pm IST
Preliminary investigations suggest that the militants might have used motorcycles to carry out the deadly attack.
Militants on Saturday attacked an army convoy by opening fire on it at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 Militants on Saturday attacked an army convoy by opening fire on it at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Srinagar: Three soldiers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack on an army convoy at a crowded place at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Saturday.

"Three soldiers have been martyred in a terrorist attack on a convoy at Pampore. Search operations are underway," an army official said.

He said further details were awaited.

A police official said two soldiers were also injured in the attack that took place at the place crowded with civilians at Kadlabal in Pampore town of Pulwama district this afternoon.

He said the security forces exercised restraint and did not retaliated in order to avoid civilian casualties.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the militants might have used motorcycles to carry out the deadly attack, the official said, adding, search operations were going on in the surrounding areas to track down the assailants.

The army convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar when the attack took place.

Tags: militants, firing, army convoy
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

New currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination recovered from militants killed in Bandipora District of North Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir militants turn bank robbers for new notes; MHA seeks report

Sources said the Home Ministry has once again urged the Centre to deploy adequate security cover for banks.
09 Dec 2016 3:15 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

‘Humma Humma’ singer Remo calls its remixed version a ‘pale and uninspired job’

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
 

Undersea volcano Axial gets recorded off Oregon Coast

The undersea volcano had previously occurred in 1998 and 2011 (Photo: Youtube/TheWashingtonPost)
 

Video: Journalist breaks down seeing Syrian child being operated without anaesthesia

A Syrian man pulls their belongings after he was evacuated with his family from Aleppo, near Idlib, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

National-level shooter attacks rape-accused Olympian Sanjeev Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput, the India's silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was attacked by a national-level shooter in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

I regret skipping education: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tax exemption on deposit of old notes only for registered political parties: FM

The political parties depositing scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in their accounts will be exempt from income tax only if they are registered, the FM said. (Photo: PTI/File)

VVIP chopper scam: SP Tyagi, 2 others sent to judicial custody till Dec 30

Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi. (Photo: PTI)

Sovereignty of J&K within Constitution, residents are citizens of India: SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu: Rs 37 lakh in new currency seized from car, 5 arrested

Five people have been arrested and about Rs 37 lakh in 2,000 rupee notes seized from their car, police said on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

DMK defers meet, says Karunanidhi will be in hospital for some more days

DMK chief M Karunanidhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham