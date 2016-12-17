Nation, Current Affairs

Karunanidhi undergoes tracheostomy to 'optimise breathing'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2016, 6:03 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 6:55 am IST
The 92-year-old was rushed to the hospital late Thursday night in his specially designed vehicle after the DMK patriarch experienced breathing issues.
DMK President M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)
 DMK President M Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: DMK President M Karunanidhi, who was readmitted to Kauvery Hospitals on Thursday night, underwent tracheostomy on Friday to “optimise breathing” and his condition was stated to be stable.  

The 92-year-old was rushed to the hospital  late Thursday night in his specially designed vehicle after the DMK patriarch experienced breathing issues. The hospital had last night said he was admitted with breathing problems due to throat and lung infection.

“DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, readmitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai on 15th December 2016 with breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection, has undergone tracheostomy to optimise breathing,” the Kauvery Hospital said in its medical bulletin.

It further said the DMK “is stable, on antibiotics and is being treated by a team of doctors.”

The DMK's official Twitter handle and Mr Karunanidhi's Twitter handle tweeted the press release minutes after the hospital released it.

Mr Karunanidhi's hospitalisation on Thursday night came seven days after he was discharged from the same hospital after a weeklong stay. DMK leaders said on Friday that Mr Karunanidhi's health is improving and that there was no need for worry. His family members were attending on him at the hospital, while a few political leaders also visited him. DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi and former Union minister M.K. Alagiri were at the Kauvery Hospital.

The DMK chief has not been seen in public functions after falling ill with a drug-induced allergy in October.

Tags: m karunanidhi, kauvery hospitals
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

