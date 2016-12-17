Facebook friendship turns fatal for Chennai girl

Chennai: In a case of suspected murder of a young woman by a Facebook friend, a 22-year-old BBA graduate was found dead in a lodge room close to her house in Mylapore on Thursday night.

Police said that E. Nivetha of Veeraperumal Koil Street in Mylapore was found dead in room no. 210 of a lodge in Picnic Plaza on RK Mutt road on Thursday night after she went missing from her home on Wednesday evening at around 4.30. The lodge is hardly 2 km away from her house. Nivetha had completed her graduation in a private college for women in Teynampet and was attending an accounting course.

At around 11.30 pm on Thursday, lodge staff found the room door closed but not locked. When there was no response, the lodge staff went inside and found the woman dead. There were strangulation marks on her neck. On receiving information, a team from theMylapore police station rushed to the spot recovered the body and sent it to government Royapettah hospital for autopsy.

Police, after initial enquiry, said the victim had rented the room on Wednesday evening claiming it was for her friends. On Thursday morning, two youths had checked into the room and at around 9.30 am Nivetha too had come to the room.

Later in the day the youths left the room and only at night was Nivetha’s body found with strangulation marks, police said. Police revealed that Nivetha had met one of the youths through Facebook and they started contacting each other over the phone. Police said they did not know if they were in a relationship.

A special team has been sent to Bengaluru to trace the suspected killers. Police refused to divulge any details of possible sexual activities before the woman was killed. The victim’s father works in a paper shop.