 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli's Team India registered a total of 281-7 in the first innings. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Maxwell departs after blazing cameo
 
Nation, Current Affairs

No talks until Pakistan ends 'export' of terrorism to India: Rajnath in Telagana

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2017, 8:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
He said that India is no longer weak, and is emerging as a superpower that 'nobody would dare to challenge'.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a BJP rally in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a BJP rally in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Sunday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Nizamabad: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday categorically stated that unless Pakistan puts an end to the 'export' of terrorism to India, there will be no point in holding diplomatic talks between the two nations.

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Nizamabad, Rajnath claimed that India has always extended its cooperation to Pakistan in maintaining friendly relations with its neighbour, but no substantial response has been given. Rather, attempts have been made to further weaken India, he said.

"India aims to maintain friendly relations with all countries, and the same goes for Pakistan. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a meeting with their leaders, it was to build a better relation. But they do not seem to understand the point. Unless cross-border terrorism ends, there will be no point in holding talks," he said.

"When firing began from Pakistan side during the ceasefire violation, I was informed by the Director General of the Border Security Force ( BSF) that India had waved a white flag as a gesture of wanting to resolve the matter by holding talks. However, since no response was given, I ordered them that India will not begin any gun battle; but in retaliation, if firing is required then India will no longer hold back," he added.

Re-iterating Modi's vision of creating a 'New India' by 2022, Rajnath stated that India is no longer weak, and is emerging as a superpower that 'nobody would dare to challenge'. He also opined that if India can move from being colonized to gaining Independence in five years, even the mission of New India can be fulfilled.

With regards to the action taken against black money, benami property and shell companies, Rajnath stated that although waging a war against corruption was not easy, all necessary measures were taken to end the menace in the society, following which over two lakh shell companies and Rs 800 crore worth of benami property has been seized so far.

"During the previous government, corruption charges always existed. Many of them have even gone to jail. The Supreme Court demanded that an SIT be constituted, but this was not done. Under Prime Minister Modi, we made it to end corruption in the society. We have seized benami property worth Rs. 800 Crore along with a crackdown on nearly 2 lakh shell companies. We will continue to wage our war against corruption, and bring out a New India with no poverty, homelessness, terrorism or naxalism," assured Rajnath.

Re-iterating the emphasis of the government on uplifting the common man, Rajnath claimed that many medical subsidies have been brought in to ensure better medical facilities to the poor, such as that on stents, medicines and procedures like dialysis and so on.

Remembering those who fought for India's freedom, Rajnath urged that India should not be divided based on any caste, creed, language or religion, adding that anti-national forces opposing our unity will not be tolerated.

Tags: rajnath singh, pakistan, terrorism, bjp rally
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Need more aggression against terror outfits: Rajnath to security forces


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Hardik Pandya foes from ‘ping pong’ to ‘boom boom’ against Australia

Hardik Pandya had a few tricks up his sleeve against the Aussies. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: The South Remembers! Chennai’s Chepauk’s rapturous applause for MS Dhoni

During his stint with Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lead CSK to two IPL and one Champions League T20 titles. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

It was like a fatwa issued against me: Vivek on career lull after row with Salman

Vivek Oberoi had also publicly apologised to Salman Khan at an event, which was ignored by the latter.
 

Shocking footage shows snake swallowing another snake

Several snakes can swallow objects bigger than them (Photo: YouTube)
 

BWF Korean Open: PV Sindhu creates history, defeats Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu battled it out in an 84-minute match, to defeat Nozomi Okuhara. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Live| India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Maxwell departs after blazing cameo

Virat Kohli's Team India registered a total of 281-7 in the first innings. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

German woman turns saviour to sick, abandoned cows in UP's Mathura

German-national Friederike take cares cows in Mathura Mathura: German-national Friederike, who takes care of about 1200 cows and calves, mostly injured, sick and abandoned, in Radha Kund, Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Swachhta Hi Seva drive: Volunteers 'arrange' garbage for Alphons at India Gate

Minister of State for Tourism (I/C) and Electronics & Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam participating in a cleanliness drive as part of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, organised by Ministry of Tourism, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Russia eyes deal with Indian firms for joint development of MiG-29 K jets

Russian military aviation firm MiG on Sunday said it was not averse to the transfer of technology and joint development of MiG-29 K jets with Indian companies. (File photo)

AIADMK power tussle: Dhinakaran dares TN CM Palanisamy to resign

TTV Dhinakaran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy should convene a meeting of party legislators after quitting office. (Photos: PTI)

Kids deaths: Owner of firm that supplied oxygen to Gorakhpur hospital arrested

There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to a disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. In picture: Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham