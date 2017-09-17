CBI to file chargesheet in Ryan student murder, say police

The family members of the victim Pradyuman and his father Varun Thakur were not satisfied with the theory of 14 teams of SIT of Gurgaon police. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon: A charge sheet in the murder of a seven-year-old schoolboy inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon, will be submitted in court by the CBI after it takes charge of the case, the Gurgaon Police said on Saturday.

Gurgaon Police said it has prepared the charge sheet in the case in which bus conductor Ashok Kumar is the only accused in the murder of the Class 2 student inside the school's toilet on the morning of September 8, but the SIT will not file it in court.

The report will be handed over to the CBI once it takes over the investigation within a couple of weeks, police said.

Although Gurgaon Police chief Sandeep Khirwar remained tight-lipped on the matter but Chief PRO and ACP, Manish Sehgal said that now Gurgaon Police have nothing to do with the case.

"The charge sheet will be now submitted by CBI as the case has been recommended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to CBI for the probe," Sehgal said.

However, the family members of the victim Pradyuman and his father Varun Thakur were not satisfied with the theory of 14 teams of SIT of Gurgaon police and demanded a CBI inquiry alleging destruction of key evidence by the school management.

The family members also questioned the callous and brazen attitude of Gurgaon Police when a dog squad was pressed into service at their residence to ensure foolproof security just before the CM's visit on Friday.

"The same police have failed to use a dog squad even a week after my only son's murder inside the school. Maybe it could have produced vital clues and helped the police arrest the accused without any delay since the very first day," Thakur said.

Following strong demands for a CBI probe in the case, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar finally recommended a probe by the agency after meeting the grieving family on Friday.