Nation, Current Affairs

No need for probe when there is proof: Aviation minister on Reddy’s fly ban

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
All major domestic airlines have banned Telugu Desam Patry MP Diwakar Reddy from flights citing 'unruly behaviour'.
TDP MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy (Photo: File)
 TDP MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Vijayawada: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday, also from Telugu Desam Party, said that there was no need for a probe into the fly ban on fellow party MP Diwakar Reddy due to CCTV evidence, for his alleged unruly behaviour after he was denied entry on a flight.

"What are you going to probe? The CCTV cameras have it... There are no separate regulations for different classes of people. The safety regulations are the same for all classes including me," Raju told reporters.

"DGCA has issued a safety regulation that people are expected to report 45 minutes before. Notwithstanding anything, he (Reddy) has not done it. It is clear from the CCTV cameras. So that's it," the minister added.

Furthermore, all major domestic airlines have banned Telugu Desam Patry MP Diwakar Reddy from flights citing "unruly behaviour" after he was denied boarding for being late.

However, on Friday night, the MP and a 12-member family contingent flew out to Paris on an Emirates flight, via Dubai, on a personal 10-day trip.

Reddy allegedly created ruckus at Vizag airport yesterday after being denied boarding by IndiGo as he was late.

Earlier on Friday, Raju said he would get the entire incident "enquired into" and would ensure that "lawful outcomes" follow.

"I will get the entire incident at Vizag airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow," he said in a tweet.

Following Thursday's incident, all major airlines -- IndiGo, Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Vistara and AirAsia India -- have barred Reddy from taking their flights.

"(I have) nothing to say. I don't want to speak anything" Reddy told reporters at Hyderabad today, with folded hands, when asked if he was apologetic over his actions.

He is a Lok Sabha member from Anantapur. Reddy -- who had allegedly vandalised the Air India office at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada last year after he missed his flight -- got into a verbal spat with the ground staff and threw a printer kept at the airline's counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight had closed.

He was finally accommodated on the same flight. The civil aviation minister also denied a media report that he had intervened to ensure Reddy was allowed to board the IndiGo flight and said there was "no such intervention".

To reporters' query on whether he helped Reddy, Raju said, "He (Reddy) came and told me that I have been waiting for one hour. I have been denied boarding. I said we have a third umpire called the CCTV cameras and we don't have to take anybody's words for it.

The CCTV camera showed what the situation was and I asked the airport director to verify from the CCTV cameras."

In a show of unity, all major domestic airlines have barred Reddy from taking their flights -- similar to action taken by the carriers after the incident involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad earlier this year.

Following the Gaikwad incident, the government framed draft rules for a national no-fly list for unruly passengers and proposed a flying ban on such persons that can range from three months to an indefinite period. The government is expected to finalise these rules shortly.

IndiGo, state-run Air India, SpiceJet and Jet Airways announced flying ban on Reddy last night itself while full- service carrier Vistara and two more budget airlines – GoAir and AirAsia India -- today barred him from their flights.

"After careful consideration of the various issues and ramifications of the actions of Reddy, GoAir has also taken a decision of not accepting any further bookings for the said passenger," the airline said in a statement.

An AirAsia India spokesperson said it has also barred Reddy from flying. AirAsia India in its statement said it supports the decision to impose a flying ban by the fellow domestic airlines.

"We will support the decision taken by the industry with regard to the recent incident involving an IndiGo staff," the AirAsia India spokesperson said in the statement.

"AirAsia India does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of other guests and crew members on board at risk," the airline said.

The airline is fully committed to providing a safe and comfortable journey to guests, the statement added.

"In support of the fellow carriers, Vistara has also taken a decision to impose flying ban on J C Diwakar Reddy," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Television channels yesterday also showed CCTV visuals of him allegedly pushing an IndiGo employee.

"The staff politely informed him that boarding for flight 6E-608 is closed and offered to accommodate Mr Reddy in the subsequent flight. Mr Reddy expressed his annoyance and soon raged against the staff using aggressive and abusive behaviour," IndiGo said in a statement after the incident.

"Any untoward conduct which compromises the safety and security of our passengers and staff is a serious concern for us. Safety and security of passengers, crew and the aircraft are the top priority and it cannot be compromised," it added.

Tags: ashok gajapathi raju, diwakar reddy, cctv evidence, telugu desam party, fly ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

J.C. Diwakar Reddy

Despite ban, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy flies out to Paris

TDP MP Diwakar Reddy defended his behaviour, and said there was no question of offering an apology to the airline.
17 Jun 2017 12:37 AM
Telugu Desam MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy (Photo: File)

TDP MP Reddy refuses to comment on ruckus at Vizag airport

Reddy, the Lok Sabha member from Anantapur, has been banned by all domestic airlines following his alleged unruly behaviour.
16 Jun 2017 4:42 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump gets a Twitter library - thanks to 'The Daily Show'

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File/AP
 

Taboo-breaking liberal mosque opens in Berlin

Lawyer and women's rights activist Seyran Ates opened the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe-Mosque with words of welcome before Christian and Jewish guests and a large media contingent. (Photo: AFP)
 

Vivo to beat Apple, Samsung at their game with fingerprint sensor in display

The Vivo X9 Plus handset is rumoured to sport a 5.8-inch full HD display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and 6GB of RAM, sporting dual 20MP + 8MP cameras.
 

Video: Check out two gleaming Boeing aircraft dancing together in the sky

Boeing has assured that everything you see in the video has been performed for real by expert pilots and the whole thing has been shot with a helicopter and a chase plane.
 

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Whiff of fresh air amidst monotonous horror comedies

Still from the film.
 

Watch the match of sex and scandal sans cricket in Inside Edge

Poster of the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gorkhaland stir: Cops raid GJM leader's residence, MLA's son 'picked up'

'Naari Morcha' of GJM protests against the raid at residence of GJM Assistant Gen Secy Binay Tamang. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

TV channels debate on non-existent beef ban, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Bodies of 3 militants, including LeT commander, found with weapons

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Kerala: Modi flags off Kochi Metro, takes debut ride with E Sreedharan

The trains will start from Aluva and Palarivattom at 6 am simultaneously and finish the day's ride at 10 pm at Aluva. (Photo: Twitter/PMO India)

Fuel shortage grips Bengaluru

A petrol bunk seen closed at Srirangapatna on Friday as owners observed bandh in many districts against new price policy. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham