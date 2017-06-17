Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol bombs, tear gas: 2 GJM members dead, cop injured in Darjeeling clash

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 4:52 pm IST
GJM activists hurl petrol bombs and stones at police, who in retaliation fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge.
Protests in Darjeeling intensifies. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Protests in Darjeeling intensifies. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Darjeeling: An assistant commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) was injured when Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists clashed with security forces in Darjeeling on Saturday.

The IRB second battalion Assistant Commandant Kiran Tamang was critically injured after being hit by a 'khukri' (sharp-edged weapon) during the clash, IRB sources said.

GJM leader Binay Tamang claimed that two of his party workers were killed when the police opened fire at a GJM procession in the hill town.

ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma, however, denied the allegation and said the police did not open fire.

"It was the GJM activists who opened fire," he said.

Meanwhile, Singmari area in Darjeeling turned into a battleground on Saturday as GJM activists threw petrol bombs and stones at riot police, who in retaliation fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge.

The incident, in which several people were injured, prompted the administration to deploy Army in the area.

As the indefinite shutdown to demand a separate state entered its third day, GJM activists took out a protest rally from the party’s headquarters in Singmari.

As prohibitory orders were in force in the area, the police told the protesters, who were carrying the tricolour and GJM flags, to return.

The slogan-shouting protesters did not relent and started throwing stones and bottles at the police. A vehicle was also set on fire.

The police fired teargas shells and baton-charged the agitators.

"We asked them to go back but they started throwing stones, bottles and petrol bombs. We had to resort to lathi charge," a senior police official said.

A large contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was rushed to the spot under the command of the superintendent of police and other senior IPS officers.

Barring pharmacies, all others shops and hotels were closed in Darjeeling.

Reacting to Saturday’s violence, Tourism Minister Gautam Deb said, "The government will not accept the GJM's hooliganism."

GJM leaders said Vikram Rai, son of GJM MLA Amar Rai, was 'picked up' by the police from Darjeeling.

Vikram is the in-charge of the GJM's media cell.

The police on Friday night raided the residence of senior GJM leader Binay Tamang, following which party activists tried to torch a PWD office in Bijanbari area in Darjeeling.

Tags: indian reserve battalion, gorkha janmukti morcha (gjm), gorkhaland, army
Location: India, West Bengal

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls GJM bandh in Darjeeling 'illegal'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

West Bengal CM hits out at GJM, says 'bandh is illegal'

Mamata Banerjee said she is ready to talk to GJM on their issues as her party does not support violation of the Constitution.
17 Jun 2017 4:51 PM
GJM leaders and supporters pelt stones at police, set a car on fire in protest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Darjeeling protests: GJM supporters hurl stones at police, set car on fire

Supporters and leaders went on an indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling after police is raiding premises of GJM leaders.
15 Jun 2017 3:21 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Pakistan ahead of ICC Champions Trophy final vs India

"PCB. Cricket team bhejna please,” tweeted Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor ahead of India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy final: 3 things Virat Kohli’s India must be wary of vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's India will seek to defend the Champions Trophy title which they won four years back in England.(Photo: AP)
 

How to get iOS 11 beta on your iPhone/iPad without $99 developer account

The method in this article applies to beta downloads (developer versions) of iOS for iPhone and iPad, MacOS for your Mac and Macbook, Watch OS for Watch and tvOS for Apple TV.
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan final: Preview, teams, history and more

Virat Kohli-led India are pre-tournament favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy but Sarfraz Ahmed have shown that they can pull off an upset. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Kangana Ranaut: After Srideviji, I’m the only actress who’s doing comedy

Kangana Ranaut
 

Samsung’s Bixby is finally getting its 'voice'

Samsung says that Bixby will be able to have a better control over apps and local devices than existing AI assistants.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

West Bengal CM hits out at GJM, says 'bandh is illegal'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calls GJM bandh in Darjeeling 'illegal'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

J&K DGP assures quick action, justice for 6 policemen killed in Anantnag

Security personnel stands guard during curfew in Kashmir. (Photo: File/PTI)

MP: One more farmer commits suicide, total rises to 12

Representational image (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Lynched man shielded family from being clicked when defecating

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and three have been detained.

Salute to martyrs: Defence minister Jaitley condemns Achabal ambush

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham