Nation, Current Affairs

Despite ban, TDP MP Diwakar Reddy flies out to Paris

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH VM KRISHNA RAO
Published Jun 17, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2017, 2:45 am IST
TDP MP Diwakar Reddy defended his behaviour, and said there was no question of offering an apology to the airline.
J.C. Diwakar Reddy
 J.C. Diwakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Almost all domestic airlines have announced a “fly ban” on Anantapur Telugu Desam MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy for behaving atrociously with Indigo staff at Visakhapatnam Airport on Thursday. But on Friday night, the MP and a 12-member family contingent flew out to Paris on an Emirates flight, via Dubai, on a personal 10-day trip.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport a few minutes before boarding the flight, the MP defended his behaviour, and said there was no question of offering an apology to the airline.

Grounded, MP Diwakar says will raise issue in Lok Sabha
“I am going to write to the Union civil aviation ministry on my return from Paris detailing what happened at Visakhapatnam Airport and how I am being made a scapegoat in the whole issue, without taking action against Indigo staff who deliberately denied me a boarding pass.

“I know how to defend myself in the whole episode. I will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha. I demand a thorough investigation into the whole affair wherein Indigo staff overbooked the flight and issued boarding passes to a few and denied the same to many by collecting huge sums. I am collecting all the details and I will fight to protect my rights both as an individual and also as a Member of Parliament,” said a defiant Mr Reddy.

He said he has briefed civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on the episode. He denied that he had told the minister that he had arrived at the airport at 7.10 am, well in advance.

“I never said I came at 7.10 am. I came at 7.35 am for the 8.15 am flight to Hyderabad. Other passengers were also there at the counter,” Mr Reddy said.

He said he will go to any extent — even tendering his resignation from the Lok Sabha to prove his point. “Self-respect is more important for me than other issues,” he declared.

It may be recalled that it is Mr Reddy’s violent behaviour towards the airport staff that is at issue and not whether he was unfairly treated by the airline.

Tags: j.c. diwakar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

