Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoon showers to hit Kerala on May 30, 2 days earlier than usual: IMD

PTI
Published May 17, 2017, 11:45 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 11:45 am IST
The usual date of arrival of monsoon in Kerala is June 1, which marks its official onset throughout rest of the country.
'The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on 30th May with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,' the Indian Meteorological Department said. (Photo: PTI)
 'The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on 30th May with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,' the Indian Meteorological Department said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The monsoon is expected to arrive in the country two days ahead of schedule, with Kerala likely to be hit on May 30, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday night.

The normal date of arrival of monsoon in Kerala is June 1, which marks its official onset in the country.

The IMD, which has predicted a normal rainfall in 2017, said the Southwest Monsoon has advanced over the Andaman Sea. The monsoon arrived in Andaman on May 14, three days ahead of its scheduled arrival.

The conditions are now becoming favourable for the further advance of southwest monsoon, the IMD said. "...The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on 30th May with a model error of plus or minus 4 days," the IMD said.

"Formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea has resulted into strengthening and deepening of cross equatorial south westerlies and persistent convective activity and rainfall over the region during the last few days. As a result, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman Sea on 14th May," the IMD said.

It, however, added that past data suggest that there is no association of the date of monsoon advance over the Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country.          

Tags: indian monsoon, indian meteorological department (imd), southwest monsoon
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How MS Dhoni, Steve Smith helped Rising Pune Supergiant prosper, reveals Manoj Tiwary

MS Dhoni’s guidance to skipper Steve Smith has played a pivotal in Rising Pune Supergiant’s march into the IPL 2017 final. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Simran writer Apurva Asrani calls out Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut.
 

Video: Breathtaking stunt by teens climbing Golden Gate Bridge without safety gear

The daredevil boys climbed the 745-foot bridge without any fear and performed several stunts and even took a selfie while walking upwards. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

(Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Hypocrisy much, Sehwag?

Virender Sehwag
 

Hyderabad: 22 year old dies after being accidentally hit by bat during cricket match

(Photo: Representational Image / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can women say no to triple talaq at time of marriage: SC asks AIMPLB

Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of 'triple talaq' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

J&K: Major search op with 1,000 soldier after reports of terrorist presence

He said additional security force personnel have been rushed to the area to chase away the stone-pelters. (Photo: Representational/File)

In video, AP girl begs father for cancer care, gets thrown out of home; dies

After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka cadre IAS officer's body found in Lucknow, cops say death suspicious

The victim Anuraj TIwari (Photo: ANI)

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire again in Balakot, over 1,700 moved in past 2 days

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham