Indian Navy foils pirates' attempt to attack Liberian vessel in Gulf of Aden

PTI
Published May 17, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
The Navy's warship INS Sharda swung into action after it received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten around 4:45 pm on Tuesday.
The Navy's warship INS Sharda swung into action after it received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten around 4:45 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: videograb)
 The Navy's warship INS Sharda swung into action after it received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten around 4:45 pm on Tuesday. (Photo: videograb)

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has thwarted a piracy attempt on a Liberian vessel in the Gulf of Aden, in a swift operation involving marine commandos and an armed chopper.

The Navy's warship INS Sharda, deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy mission, swung into action after it received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten around 4:45 pm on Tuesday.

After reaching out to the vessel, the Navy's 'Marcos' commandos with support from the helicopter onboard the ship, carried out a 'board and search' operation on two dhows and five skiffs which had shown "malicious intent".

Three skiffs fled the area at high speeds on sighting the Indian warship. "The ship received a distress call from MV Lord Mountbatten, in position 230 nm South-West in the Gulf of Aden.

"The vessel had reported an incident of attempted piracy by two suspicious mother vessels along with 7-8 skiffs. Sharda, which was at that time 30 Nm East of the reported position, immediately responded to the distress call and proceeded at best speed to investigate the incident," Navy Spokesperson Capt DK Sharma said.

One automatic Kalashnikov rifle and 28 rounds of magazines were also recovered from one of the dhows, he said.

Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the various maritime concerns of the region, including piracy off the coast of Somalia.

The navies of India and China last month had rescued a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden after it was hijacked by Somali pirates.

Indian Navy's two frontline warships, INS Mumbai and INS Tarkash were part of the operation while the Chinese Navy had deployed missile frigate Yulin.

However, China had not acknowledged participation of Indian Navy in the operation.

