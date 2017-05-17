Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cop in Dharna Chowk protest transferred

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 17, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Central Zone DCP Joel Davis said the transfer would be in effect till the inquiry was complete.
Congress senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao shows clips of a woman police officer allegedly sitting with counter-protesters at Dharna Chowk, at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: A day after she was seen sitting with her her associates along with counter-protesters during the ‘Chalo Indira park’ rally, Lake police inspector K. Sridevi was transferred and attached to the control room as part of an internal probe.

Central Zone DCP Joel Davis said the transfer would be in effect till the inquiry was complete. The police has taken statements of the people who were beaten up during the clash at Dharna Chowk.

A special team is probing the incident. Ms Sridevi claimed she was deliberately targeted by a certain section of people. “As an officer posted at Lake police station, I had helped many people by preventing suicides. I have always been sincere about my duties. On Monday they deliberately targeted me by spreading falsehood,” Ms Sridevi said, hinting at the Left parties.

Ms Sridevi said she was doing her duty and had not joined the protesters who were demanding removal of Dharna Chowk. “I and my team were on surveillance duty. We had infiltrated the crowd so that we could be the first to respond if a clash broke out.”

“While the protest was going on, I was trying to keep aside a placard that was hindering our view. That was it. We neither shouted slogans nor supported anybody,” she said.

“The inquiry is going on. The inspector was attached to the Central Zone control room till the report is submitted,” said Mr Davis.

Police officials said that they had not arrested anybody in connection with the clash so far. “We are investigating three different cases in connection with the clash. The injured victims have given their statement to the probe officials. Nobody has been arrested so far,” said the DCP.

Police had booked cases against the Dharna Chowk Parirakshana Committee leaders.

Tags: dharna chowk protest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

