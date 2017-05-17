Nation, Current Affairs

Can women say no to triple talaq at time of marriage: SC asks AIMPLB

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published May 17, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 12:16 pm IST
The SC also wanted to know from AIMPLB whether the board's advisory will be followed by Qazis at the ground level.
Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of 'triple talaq' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of 'triple talaq' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) whether a woman can be given be the right to deny triple talaq at the time of execution of marriage contract.

"Is it possible that Muslim women are given an option to say 'no' to triple talaq at the time of execution of nikahnama (Islamic marriage contract)," asked the bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, U U Lalit, and Abdul Nazeer.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar also said if all 'Qazis' can be asked to include this condition at the time of marriage.

While seeking response from former Union Minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing AIMPLB, the bench said, "Don't infer anything from our side."

One of AIMPLB’s lawyers Yusuf Muchala responded saying that board's advisory is not mandatory for all Qazis to follow.

The hearing is on its fifth day on Wednesday of the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging triple talaq, polygamy and 'nikah halala' which is going on before a bench comprising members of different religious communities including Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim.

On Tuesday, the law board had equated the issue of triple talaq with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya, saying these were matters of faith and cannot be tested on grounds of constitutional morality.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and Advocate Kapil Sibal had represented the AIMPLB in the Supreme Court, arguing that triple talaq is a matter of faith and the court shouldn’t interfere with the same.

Citing the Ayodhya temple issue, Sibal said if Hindus’ faith about Lord Rama is not arguable, Muslims’ faith in triple talaq should also not be questioned. He said “When triple talaq is going on for 1,400 years, how can you say it is unconstitutional?”

Sibal had also said a tradition like triple talaq, which is centuries old, cannot be termed unconstitutional all of a sudden.

When Justice Kurian Joseph wanted to know what the community was doing if they feel that triple talaq was bad, Muchala, intervened and told court that “We are conscious that triple talaq is an undesirable form of divorce. We are trying to educate people. We are working on it, advising men not to resort to that practice.”

Sibal said this (triple talaq) is something which is not permanent or immutable. It is the community to get rid of them. We don’t want court or somebody else to tells us it is bad. You must accept other’s culture. If it is bad, educate them, have a dialogue with them. You (court) don’t ride roughshod over it. You enact a law if they accept it.”

Tags: triple talaq, supreme court, kapil sibal, yusuf muchala, aimplb
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo: PTI)

Triple talaq is matter of faith, says Kapil Sibal

Sibal said “this (triple talaq) is something which is not permanent or immutable.
17 May 2017 1:29 AM
Representational image

Will enact law for Muslims if Supreme Court bans triple talaq: Centre

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has promised reforms in personal law but opposed a blanket ban on the practice.
16 May 2017 6:59 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi had a busy Monday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various places in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Ranveer, Sidharth, Kangana, other stars happily pose for the cameras
The teams of the films, 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium', both of which are releasing on May 19, held screenings of their films on Monday night in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Mohit watch Half Girlfriend; teachers watch Hindi Medium with Irrfan
Karan Johar hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry and several of them were snapped while arriving at the venue late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar parties with Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia and other stars
Bollywood stars were spotted by camera persons at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Akshay spend time with daughters, Deepika leaves for Cannes
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their kids out for lunch on the occasion of Mother's Day in Mumbai on Sunday. Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan were also spotted along with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan take kids out for lunch on Mother's Day
Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood celebrities were present along with politicians and other celebrities at the launch of politician Praful Patel's book on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar launch Praful Patel's book with other celebs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How MS Dhoni, Steve Smith helped Rising Pune Supergiant prosper, reveals Manoj Tiwary

MS Dhoni’s guidance to skipper Steve Smith has played a pivotal in Rising Pune Supergiant’s march into the IPL 2017 final. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Simran writer Apurva Asrani calls out Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut.
 

Video: Breathtaking stunt by teens climbing Golden Gate Bridge without safety gear

The daredevil boys climbed the 745-foot bridge without any fear and performed several stunts and even took a selfie while walking upwards. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

(Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Hypocrisy much, Sehwag?

Virender Sehwag
 

Hyderabad: 22 year old dies after being accidentally hit by bat during cricket match

(Photo: Representational Image / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Amid fissures in AAP, Kejriwal hosts dinner for MLAs

Amid murmurs of cracks in the party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hosted a dinner on Tuesday for all AAP MLAs and their families. (Photo: PTI/File)

Monsoon showers to hit Kerala on May 30, 2 days earlier than usual: IMD

'The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on 30th May with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,' the Indian Meteorological Department said. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Search op with 1,000 soldiers after reports of terrorist presence

He said additional security force personnel have been rushed to the area to chase away the stone-pelters. (Photo: Representational/File)

In video, AP girl begs father for cancer care, gets thrown out of home; dies

After the message went viral, Sri's father threw her and her mother out of the house. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka cadre IAS officer's body found in Lucknow, cops say death suspicious

The victim Anuraj TIwari (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham